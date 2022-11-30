Mazda Bongo Friendee Is a Crazy JDM Camper, It Would Teach Volkswagen Eurovan a Lesson

With JDM campers more popular than ever, we’re sure this 1997 Mazda Bongo Friendee will have no problem finding a buyer. Despite its more obscure name, this is a very competent camper, which would’ve given Volkswagen Eurovan MV Weekender a run for its money.
Although the name doesn’t say much, the Mazda Bongo comes from the same line of minivans as the Mitsubishi Delica, a much more popular nameplate in the U.S. The fourth-generation Delica was, in fact, a rebadged Mazda Bongo, so we’re not getting a knockoff here. Nevertheless, despite its name, this van is not a Mazda Bongo per se. The Bongo Friendee was a different vehicle, produced from 1995 to 2001, overlapping the third and the fourth generations of the Bongo.
Also sold under the Ford Freda name in Japan, the Mazda Bongo Friendee is a friendly (pun intended) camper van akin to the Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender. Compared to the latter, it offered less in the camping department, although the 4WD drivetrain and the powerful diesel engine make up for the loss and open the way to overlanding.
The Bongo Friendee became famous as a camper, and Mazda even sold some of them with a factory-installed kitchen. Nevertheless, most of the Bongo Friendees sold were configured as eight-seat minivans, and people converted them as campers. This one selling on Bring a Trailer was kept in its original form, meaning that it only sports the “Auto Free Top” elevating roof. Like many things on these JDMs, the top is power-operated. The Bongo Friendee also has powered windows and door locks, powered rear sunshades, and powered third-row seating.
The rear bench folds into a double bed, and a secondary bed can be made under the pop-up roof, with enough space to accommodate two more people. The second-row occupants can rest their feet on footrests, and the cabin air conditioning system has rear controls. All in all, if you can live with having the steering wheel on the right side (which is, of course, the wrong side in this case), the Mazda Bongo Friendee can be a great camper. Especially at its current offer of $3,500 on a no-reserve sale.
Also sold under the Ford Freda name in Japan, the Mazda Bongo Friendee is a friendly (pun intended) camper van akin to the Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender. Compared to the latter, it offered less in the camping department, although the 4WD drivetrain and the powerful diesel engine make up for the loss and open the way to overlanding.
The Bongo Friendee became famous as a camper, and Mazda even sold some of them with a factory-installed kitchen. Nevertheless, most of the Bongo Friendees sold were configured as eight-seat minivans, and people converted them as campers. This one selling on Bring a Trailer was kept in its original form, meaning that it only sports the “Auto Free Top” elevating roof. Like many things on these JDMs, the top is power-operated. The Bongo Friendee also has powered windows and door locks, powered rear sunshades, and powered third-row seating.
The rear bench folds into a double bed, and a secondary bed can be made under the pop-up roof, with enough space to accommodate two more people. The second-row occupants can rest their feet on footrests, and the cabin air conditioning system has rear controls. All in all, if you can live with having the steering wheel on the right side (which is, of course, the wrong side in this case), the Mazda Bongo Friendee can be a great camper. Especially at its current offer of $3,500 on a no-reserve sale.