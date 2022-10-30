Max Verstappen Secures Sixth Pole Position of 2022, He's Aiming for a New World Record

The more you watch Formula 1, the more intense it gets. And yesterday's qualifying session was exciting from start to finish. Drivers gave it their best shot, in an attempt to secure a good position on the starting grid for the main event.
Everyone was out on soft tires for Q1, and speeds once again exceeded the 200 mph (321 kph) barrier down the main straight. Mercedes fans were happy to see Lewis Hamilton finishing second in P1, even though his fastest lap wasn't as good as his previous FP3 result.
The former World Champion hasn't managed to get a single Pole Position this year, whereas last year he recorded five such results. He was even more dominant in the 2020 season, as he topped the qualifying results 10 times in 17 races.
The 37-year-old Mercedes driver holds the record for most Poles in Formula 1: 103! If Max Verstappen can be the fastest driver in qualifying for all the upcoming races, he will need about four years to match that record. But that kind of performance is unheard of in F1 history.
Carlos Sainz took P5, with George Russell just 0.017 seconds behind.
All the drivers up to P11, including Fernando Alonso, were less than a second slower compared to Hamilton. While Kevin Magnussen just barely managed to stay afloat and move on to Q2, Mick Schumacher was slightly below the line. And both Aston Martin and Williams drivers suffered the same fate.
Lewis Hamilton continued to set the pace for Q2 as well with a fast lap of 1:18.552. To give you a perspective on the level of driving in Formula 1, the top five drivers in this session were all less than 0.1 seconds apart. Sainz came closest to Hamilton, with Russell also increasing the pace after Q1.Verstappen would have to settle for P4, as Sergio Perez came in P5.
Bottas was once again in the big league, and he even managed to stay ahead of Charles Leclerc by over 0.3 seconds. Both Alpine drivers made it through this session. But Mclaren wasn't in as good of a spot, as Daniel Ricciardo was just below the line. His fate would be shared by Zhou Guanyu, both Alpha Tauri drivers, and Kevin Magnussen as well.
And so he became the first driver to dip below the 1:18 per lap mark this weekend. This is his first confirmed Pole Position in Mexico, as the result he scored in 2019 was affected by a three-place grid penalty. At the same time, it's his sixth Pole in 2022 but he won't be able to catch up to Leclerc's array of nine such results.
He won four out of five races when starting from P1 this year. The Austrian Grand Prix was the sole exception, as it was Ferrari's star driver that took top honors then. If Verstappen wins this race he will set a new F1 record for most wins in a season.
He is now tied with Sebastian Vettel at 13 victories in a single year! Going back to the outcome of Q3, both Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers were right behind the reigning World Champion. George Russell will be starting from P2 today, as he was 0.005 seconds faster than his teammate in qualifying.
Today's race is scheduled to start at 2 PM CDT and should go on for 71 laps if everything goes according to plan. It will be interesting to see if team orders will come into play for Red Bull Racing, as Perez needs as many points as he can get to stay ahead of Charles Leclerc. But we'll know more about that by the end of the day.
