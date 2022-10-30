Max Verstappen Secures Sixth Pole Position of 2022, He's Aiming for a New World Record

This is it. The last day of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix is here. It's the 20th round of the 2022 season, and its results will affect both the driver and constructor standings. We have a feeling that the duel between Leclerc and Perez will go on until the last moment of the year. The only other big question is: can Mercedes overcome the 53-point gap to Ferrari and claim P2 in the Constructor Championship?