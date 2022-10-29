George Russell Was the Fastest Driver in FP2, Charles Leclerc Wasn't So Lucky

When you're pushing your car to the limit, anything can and will happen. But that's just one of the exciting aspects of motorsports. Let's not forget that pressure creates diamonds. A racing driver will take calculated risks to set a fast lap, overtake an opponent or defend his position. That's why few people can be successful in F1. Juggling with so many tasks while constantly hitting speeds of over 200 mph (321 kph) is not something anyone can handle.