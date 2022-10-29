The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Makes the Best Trick or Treat Halloween Partner

Halloween gives an opportunity for everyone to dress up, have some fun, and score some candy. But Mercedes-AMG designated the perfect Halloween partner for trick or treat: the GT Black Series.
It’s Commercial’s Month here at autoevolution this October and, since we’re getting closer to Halloween, we thought this Mercedes-AMG commercial fits right in.
So far, the German marque hasn’t released its ad for this year (in case it's planning on continuing the tradition), so we’ll look at its most recent Halloween commercial, the one from 2021. Titled “The Halloween Rooar,” the less-than-a-minute clip has everything it takes to make you want to stock up on candy, because “Halloween is the perfect time to not just listen to your inner voice, but to make it ROOAR,” the description of the ad reads.
The 49-second video starts with a boy dressed in one of the cutest werewolf costumes out there, going trick-or-treating on Halloween night. But, despite his “awfully cute” cute costume, as Mercedes-AMG puts it, he’s not very successful in getting too much candy when ringing the bells in his neighborhood.
Until he gets a little help from another member of his pack – his dad’s ride, a black and orange Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
Then, the kid gets a little more confident when trying again, because his father, waiting for him in the car, presses on the gas pedal when their neighbors open their door, making the V8 of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series roar, which is scary enough to help the kid get buckets of sweets.
After that, by the end of the night, we see that they managed to fill the luggage compartment of the sports car with lots and lots of candies. The two high-five in the car following a very successful Halloween.
As the two drive away in the Halloween-appropriate ride, we see a funny message from the premium German brand which reads, "The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series with 730 WP." And what is WP, you ask? It's the festive, Halloween-related Mercedes-AMG term, Werewolf Power.
The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is among the most powerful series-production cars from Mercedes-AMG. It is scary enough for Halloween, thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 720 horsepower (730 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
The sports car was introduced in July 2020, and it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.2 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Well, this was Mercedes-AMG's choice for last year, and we’re curious which one will be its pick for this year’s commercial, should it decide to release something. But something tells us the brand has One model in mind.
