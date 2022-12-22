Matte Grey Cullinan Black Badge Gets Final Custom Touches, Now Rides Low on 26s

Is it surprising that Bentley celebrated a Mulliner commissioning milestone without a Bentayga hero, instead putting front and center a Flying Spur S Hybrid in a new shade of Spark Blue?
Not at all. It is just the latest sign that although Bentley triggered the ultra-luxury super-SUV craze, it has since been disembarked off the hype train by the current Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan kings and queens of the aftermarket world. Plus, there’s a new menace on the horizon – such as the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or the 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, among others.
But until the ‘new kids on the block’ strike out, there is still time for the established heroes to stand out in any posh crowd. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples. The latest one comes from the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group, which prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades, and again shows its Cullinan fans why.
Their latest Rolls-Royce commission is certainly a good counterpoint to the company’s recent duo of Brabus ‘B700’ Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared modified SUVs, especially since all of them almost have the same exterior hue. As far as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is concerned, this is a Matte Grey Black Badge of the ‘Rolls-Royce Commissioned Collection Factory’ variety, whatever that means in tuning speak.
But we are not going to stop and wonder about such trifle matters, at least not when the Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV (Black Badge means the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 is capable of churning out a mighty 591 horsepower) is also riddled with personalization ideas. As such, all of the lower trim pieces, normally decked in black plastic, are now color-matched to the body.
But wait, as that is not all, given the “bespoke hand-painted (crimson) coach line to match (the) interior,” plus the red-accented emblems, or the full exterior PPF (paint protection film), along with the partial black-out treatment (“where factory leaves chrome on Black Badge models”).
Oh, and did we also mention that it has been lowered on humongous 26-inch wheels? Well, maybe this Cullinan is not exactly your Rolls-Royce aftermarket cup of tea if you did not notice that from the get-go after watching the quick presentation video embedded below. No worries, as we have another British solution for that.
Thus, here is a monochromatic, Matte White Rolls-Royce Wraith two-door pillarless luxury grand tourer that has everything finished in the color of Lady Winter. Luckily, it is not huddled up in a heated garage, so we can still see it lowered on a nice set of massive AG Luxury AGL45 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels that also have a matching Matte White finish. They are careful not to destroy the pretty picture, right?
