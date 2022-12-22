Matte Grey Cullinan Black Badge Gets Final Custom Touches, Now Rides Low on 26s

More on this:

1 Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons Has a New Rolls-Royce Cullinan Proudly Wearing Its Black Badge

2 Arctic White Rolls Cullinan Is Subtle, Right up Until the Coach Doors Open to Purple

3 Rapper Fat Joe Takes a Break From Rolls-Royce, Poses With a Porsche 911

4 Rick Ross Visited the Mansory Dubai Showroom and Was Like a Kid in a Candy Store

5 New Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Inspired by Fashion' Spec Is For Those Who Want to Turn Heads