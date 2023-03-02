Maserati MC20 on Forged Black Aftermarket Wheels Is a Potential Definition of Subtlety

Stellantis, the multinational automotive endeavor forged in the crucible of the 50/50 merger between U.S.-Italian Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group, is not unlike a prodigal parent.
Although it should try to cut costs from virtually everywhere to have the investment power needed to fight its larger adversaries like Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, or General Motors, it still spends lumps of money on some of the most secluded brands of the automotive world. Think about it for a second.
It has no less than 16 main assets but some of them, like Abarth, Lancia, or Ram, rely solely on the brand power of a singular model series! Frankly, others are not far behind, and Italian luxury manufacturer Maserati is certainly on the list, considering its restrained model lineup consisting of a couple of sedans (Quattroporte, Ghibli) and crossover SUVs (Levante, Grecale), plus a couple of sports cars.
Sure, the MC20 can also contest as a double because of the coupe and Cielo convertible, just like the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. And, best of all, the 621-hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6-equipped sports car is also available in ritzy places like the United States. Speaking of the North American region, we all know that many owners of such posh creations love to properly stand out in any crowd and often seek the aid of the imaginative aftermarket realm.
Such is also the case here with a lovely Blu Infinito unit that just left the dealership (it has merely 79 miles/127 km on the odometer) and is already growing custom with a neat set of aftermarket wheels. The custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered this potentially less-than-outrageous sports car personalization for us, though only after the modification was properly done by a Scottsdale, Arizona-based outlet called Parts Score.
Unlike other instances of luxury rides going down the aftermarket path, this MC20 is more than subtle, judging by the way its black-and-blue interior mixes and matches with the blue body and the fresh AGL67 monoblock forged wheels finished in Gloss Black, and with a polished outer ring. So, quite tasty, indeed.
This, by the way, may or may not be also said about some of the latest ideas flaunted by AG Luxury inside its social media reel. For example, a lighter blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared fitted with AGL78 monoblock forged Aerodiscs finished in Gloss Black and with a factory paint-matched pinstripe was the kind of opposites attract with a regular Mercedes-AMG G 63. The latter was, in turn, more of a Matte Black hero riding slightly lowered on matching and contrasting AGL40 SPEC3 forged wheels dressed in Matte Black and also featuring a matte-brushed lip. So, which one is your pick?
It has no less than 16 main assets but some of them, like Abarth, Lancia, or Ram, rely solely on the brand power of a singular model series! Frankly, others are not far behind, and Italian luxury manufacturer Maserati is certainly on the list, considering its restrained model lineup consisting of a couple of sedans (Quattroporte, Ghibli) and crossover SUVs (Levante, Grecale), plus a couple of sports cars.
Sure, the MC20 can also contest as a double because of the coupe and Cielo convertible, just like the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. And, best of all, the 621-hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6-equipped sports car is also available in ritzy places like the United States. Speaking of the North American region, we all know that many owners of such posh creations love to properly stand out in any crowd and often seek the aid of the imaginative aftermarket realm.
Such is also the case here with a lovely Blu Infinito unit that just left the dealership (it has merely 79 miles/127 km on the odometer) and is already growing custom with a neat set of aftermarket wheels. The custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered this potentially less-than-outrageous sports car personalization for us, though only after the modification was properly done by a Scottsdale, Arizona-based outlet called Parts Score.
Unlike other instances of luxury rides going down the aftermarket path, this MC20 is more than subtle, judging by the way its black-and-blue interior mixes and matches with the blue body and the fresh AGL67 monoblock forged wheels finished in Gloss Black, and with a polished outer ring. So, quite tasty, indeed.
This, by the way, may or may not be also said about some of the latest ideas flaunted by AG Luxury inside its social media reel. For example, a lighter blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared fitted with AGL78 monoblock forged Aerodiscs finished in Gloss Black and with a factory paint-matched pinstripe was the kind of opposites attract with a regular Mercedes-AMG G 63. The latter was, in turn, more of a Matte Black hero riding slightly lowered on matching and contrasting AGL40 SPEC3 forged wheels dressed in Matte Black and also featuring a matte-brushed lip. So, which one is your pick?