Sexiness Overload: Maserati's GranCabrio Folgore Shows Sleek Styling During Testing

With the all-new GranTurismo out of the way, subsequent to last year’s unveiling, Maserati can now focus on the development of its open-top sibling. The GranCabrio has been spied testing multiple times, and in this instance, it was the zero-emission variant, dubbed the Folgore, that became the focus of the camera lens.
Retaining the same sleek proportions of its fixed-roof sibling, the new Maserati GranCabrio will come with a rag top that will be stowed away at the push of a button in a special compartment behind the seats. The pricey hair blower on wheels will launch with gasoline and electric powertrains, and we have no reason to believe that any horses will be missing or will be added to the stable compared to what the GranTurismo has to offer.
In the case of the GranTurismo Folgore, you are looking at a neck-snapping 751 hp (762 ps/560 kW) and no less than 1,350 Nm (996 lb-ft) of torque generated by the dual electric motors. The GranTurismo Folgore needs only 2.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), yet the weight penalty of the GranCabrio will probably add a tenth or so to the sprint time. At 199 mph (320 kph), top speed in the coupe is identical to that of the Trofeo, and it is likely that the convertible will be a bit slower.
In addition to the all-quiet model, the Maserati GranCabrio will be available with the turbo’d 3.0-liter V6. Shared with the MC20, it will be offered in different states of tune. In the Modena, it should pump out 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) and 483 hp (490 ps/360 kW), and in the Trofeo, those numbers will be bumped to 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) and 542 hp (550 ps/405 kW). With 3.2 seconds required from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph), the Trofeo, which also features an electronically-adjustable limited-slip differential, is 0.7 seconds faster than the Modena. Expect the GranCabrio to the roughly one or two tenths of a second slower compared to the coupe.
The trident brand has already confirmed that the Maserati GranCabrio will launch later this year. If anything, it should be a 2024 model by the time it launches stateside. It will join the GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo, which will set you back a minimum of $174,000 and $207,000 respectively. Pricing for the GranTurismo Folgore has yet to be announced, but it is expected to kick off at roughly $215,000 to $220,000. The Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore variants of the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio will likely add between $10,000 and $15,000 (or perhaps $20,000) to each of those prices. But we will know for sure in due course, when the Italian company announces the official MSRPs.
