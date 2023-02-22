New Maserati GranCabrio Shows Red Brake Calipers and Quad Exhaust in Latest Spy Pics

Designed by Jason Castriota at Pininfarina, the first-generation Maserati GranTurismo and its convertible sibling ran from 2007 to 2019 to the tune of a little over 40,000 examples. Exclusively offered with naturally-aspirated V8 engines produced by Ferrari, the grand tourer was – at long last – replaced in October 2022.

26 photos Photo: Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien