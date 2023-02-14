Would You Cough Out at Least $205K for the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo in the U.S.?

As every gearhead and their neighbor knows, there is a new Maserati GranTurismo out. It originally debuted last fall, with ICE and EV power, sporting evolutionary looks, and more modern technology features, and it is now gearing up for launch in the United States.
The Italian automaker is offering the 2024 GranTurismo in two versions, the Modena and Trofeo. The entry-level variant kicks off at $174,000, and the upper spec, which has more power, can be yours from $205,000. Both of them will start arriving at dealers in the second quarter of the year.
Ordering the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Modena means enjoying 483 hp produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. The zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a sub-4-second affair in this model, which will run out of breath at 188 mph (302 kph). Using a modified version of the same engine, the GranTurismo Trofeo has 542 hp, drops the sprint time to 3.2 seconds, and increases the top speed to 199 mph (320 kph).
Meanwhile, a Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe will set you back a minimum of $182,900. It has 572 hp, does the 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package, and can keep going up to 199 mph. The Turbo S is accompanied by an MSRP of $216,100, and it is a different kind of crazy, with 640 hp, a 205 mph (330 kph) top speed on summer tires, and 2.6 seconds required to hit sixty.
Interestingly, the trident brand hasn’t announced the pricing details of the GranTurismo Folgore, which is the battery-electric variant. Nonetheless, since its bi-motor setup yanks out a combined 751 hp, it will be even more expensive than its ICE-powered brethren. The zero-emission sports model is about as fast as the two aforementioned Porsches in a straight-line sprint. It is unknown when the GranTurismo Folgore will get its U.S. visa, but it will probably happen later this year.
Besides sporting different powertrains, with the two gasoline-fed cars sharing their V6 with the MC20, the new Maserati GranTurismo models are differentiated by sporting different trim and colors. For one, the Modena is offered with glossy black slats for the badging, and a black grille with chrome accents. The Trofeo has brushed chrome badges with a red outline and carbon fiber accents, and the Folgore comes with dark copper logos and glossy black trim.
Full details surrounding the equipment level of each variant will be announced in due course, but all of them should be nicely specified, getting the usual amount of comfort, technology, and safety systems. Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we’ve got to ask you if you’d really get the GranTurismo or if you’d settle for a 911 Turbo or a 911 Turbo S instead.
