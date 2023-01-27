2023 GranTurismo Trofeo PrimaSerie Celebrates 75 Years of GT Making at Maserati

Maserati is celebrating 75 years of making grand tourers, and they are doing so by launching a limited edition of the GranTurismo. The model adds the PrimaSerie suffix, and its production will be capped at 75 copies for each of the two versions available.
The first one is said to have been inspired by the trident brand’s racing heritage, and it features Grigio Lamiera Matte with Corse Red details, which “reinterpret the bodywork of the Officine Alfieri Maserati.” The other one comes in Nero Cometa, with Mint Green accents, and it is described as being “an out-of-this-world projection of performance aesthetics.” Carbon fiber accents are visible on multiple parts of the exterior.
Decorating both models are the special ‘75’ emblems, which can be seen on the center caps. These were also replicated inside, on the headrests of the front and rear seats. And speaking of the interior, Maserati says that a combination of Ice and Black leather, stitched together with Mint Green or Corse Red string, is available for the two cars. As everyone can expect from a grand tourer, the new GranTurismo PrimaSerie sports a whole bunch of comfort, tech, and safety gear, and things such as the 8.8-inch screen for the HVAC system, 12.3-inch infotainment display, and 12.2-inch digital dials, alongside the premium audio, are included.
Based on the Trofeo version of the GT, the new PrimaSerie Edition uses the same engine as the regular model. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, which is the most powerful version of the Nettuno mill, is good for 550 hp (557 ps/410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. According to the official spec sheet of the car, the new GranTurismo Trofeo needs just 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, which makes it faster than previous-generation supercars. Should you find a long straight where you can legally and safely hit dizzying speeds, then you will eventually see 199 mph (320 kph) on the digital speedometer.
Want even more power from the new generation Maserati GranTurismo? Well, then the Folgore might be a better choice. This is an all-electric model, which boasts a combined 751 hp (761 ps/560 kW) and 996 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of torque, generated by the three electric motors. They are fed by a 92.5 kWh battery pack that features Formula E technology, and they drive all four wheels. Maserati says that the new GranTurismo Folgore can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.7 seconds and that it will hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.8 seconds after setting off. The top speed of the zero-emission model is identical to the one of the GranTurismo Trofeo, meaning 199 mph (320 kph).
