Maserati GranTurismo Debuts for Milan Design Week Include Real, Virtual One-Offs

The Italian Trident’s (wannabe) iconic sports car is ready for a decidedly “cosmopolitan” audience and has also enlisted the help of famous artist Hiroshi Fujiwara to properly delight the Milanese event.
If you need proof that the automotive industry has gone berserk, just think about some of the latest news from across the market. For example, the South Koreans from Hyundai have a (potentially lucrative) side business called ‘Hyundai Home,’ which apparently provides “easy and efficient solar, energy charging, and EV charging.” It has expanded to more than 40 of the U.S. states in less than six months, with the program recently made available through more than 315 dealerships nationwide.
Secondly, the Italians from Maserati are just the latest in a long string of automakers seeking to mix business with pleasure – aka showcasing their cars during a tasteful fashion event. And, alongside brands like Lamborghini or Lancia, they too are partaking in the 2023 Milan Design Week shenanigans. They are not doing it just with their name, though. Instead, the “exclusive” GranTurismo Launch Edition PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary, which is offered in two variants – each capped at just 75 units – will be present on the ‘catwalk.’
Alongside it, there are also three absolute novelties, aka “two chameleon-like Fuoriserie One-Off versions,” plus an additional third variant which is actually just a digital One-Off project linked to a famous artist. The “annual international celebration of design attracting some of the most cosmopolitan and kaleidoscopic audiences in the world” will be graced with an interpretation of the GranTurismo by Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Japanese musician, producer, and designer that is best known as the “godfather of Ura-Harajuku fashion.” Generally speaking, though, he is most famous for stuff like Nike’s ‘HTM’ and Levis’ ‘Fenom’ lines, among others.
Now he’s also the creator of the third Digital One Off, plus the author of a “bespoke capsule collection, made specifically for Design Week.” Now, let us focus on the real stuff for a moment, starting with the GranTurismo One Off Prisma, which is said to be celebrating the marque’s rich heritage, in a completely quirky way. More precisely, there are more than 8,500 hand-applied letters on the bodywork to make up the names of various Maserati cars. But that is not all, because the other layer of shades consists of no less than 14 different hues – with 12 of the colors coming from popular Maserati GT cars like the 1947 Maserati A6 1,500, or the Oro Longchamps of 1973 Maserati Khamsin.
Additionally, a couple of the chromatic partners “look ahead to the future” while we turn our attention to the GranTurismo One Off Luce, which is both sustainable and an innovative “mirrored monolith, engraved with a dynamic laser-etched pattern, and painted in an almost absent color.” Meanwhile, their interiors have been entirely treated in Econyl, which is a “regenerated nylon yarn.” Oh, by the way, let us not forget about the powertrains – the Prisma rocks the Nettuno V6 mill while the Luce is a full-electric Folgore version, of course.
