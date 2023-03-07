Maserati Makes Exciting Return to Motorsport With Cutting-Edge GT2

Auto manufacturers can showcase their high-performance vehicles by taking part in motorsport competitions. Maserati announced that it would return to GT championships this year – it’s ready for the track debut of its GT2 racing machine.
The House of the Trident has a rich history in motorsport – it’s a story of successes that spans almost a century, with wins in the FIA GT, GT1, and the World Sports Car championship. Its unique racing DNA is now being rekindled, and it’s keen on proving its worth to the motorsport world.
The brand’s new chapter began late last year when it announced it would take part in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and it’s actually the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. Its participation in the GT2 European Series is also part of the company’s new motorsport strategy.
Let’s see how Maserati’s legacy is reflected in the brand-new GT2 car, which the brand describes as “speed, elegance, style, and innovation incarnate.” The vehicle was designed and built by Maserati engineering with insights from the Centro Stile Maserati, which ensures it will boast the aesthetics of the high-performance brand.
At the core of the GT2 is the outstanding 463 kW (620 hp/631 ps) Nettuno V6 engine from the Maserati MC20 super sports car. However, a great engine isn’t enough to ensure high performance in competitions, so Maserati has optimized all the new vehicle’s technical specs.
Innovation is necessary for transformation - what makes the GT2 stand out most is the all-new patented MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology, which was developed with inspiration from F1 engines. Furthermore, the GT2 boasts an ultra-light carbon fiber central monocoque, allowing an excellent weight-to-power ratio. Low weight is also maintained via a full composite bodywork – its aerodynamic elements have been optimized to not only improve the vertical load but also allow for the best efficiency in terms of drag.
A significant emphasis has also been placed on developing the correct balance of the aerodynamic load - the bottom, front splitter, and adjustable rear wing have been engineered to work in synergy. Moreover, the quick-release bodywork can be easily removed and replaced if needed.
Many qualitative components are hidden underneath the GT2’s body, which sits on a chassis featuring high torsional and bending stiffness. All suspension components are engineered specifically for racing, such as adjustable shock absorbers, as well as adjustable anti-roll bars in both the front and rear.
The electronics are also adapted for intense racing use. For instance, the power steering is fully electric, and there’s a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox paired with a steering wheel paddle shift with an electrical rotary gearshift.
Regarding its looks, the GT2 boasts an aggressive design, complemented by the Maserati Corse-specific painting and Blu Infinito livery option. The styling is also reflected in its cabin - that’s where you’ll find a carbon fiber dashboard that integrates a 10-inch display.
The GT2 will undergo testing on the Parma circuit, and a series of events will follow until the official unveiling of the car at the end of June in Belgium at the 24 Hours of Spa.
