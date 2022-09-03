Marvel's Star-Lord Is Not Only Pumping Gas, but His Muscles As Well at a Gas Station

It is not easy to be a father of three kids, as you got to do a lot of chores and sometimes even more than one at once. Obviously, this does not leave him with much time to take care of his Hollywood physique, so he decided to improvise.
That led to a somewhat bizarre incident involving Chris Pratt being caught on camera at a gas station in Santa Barbara, California. As happens with cars, they sometimes need to be filled up. This time it was a Cadillac Escalade owned by his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, that needed a quick drink. Yes, the Jurassic World actor is married to the Terminator's daughter. Being gas-powered, a fill-up is not that long of a procedure. Well, it's not that short either, considering the 28-gallon (107-liter) fuel capacity. With that in mind, Chris Pratt decided a few push-ups would be the best way to pass the time, and someone got lucky enough to be able to film the whole thing.
Aside from being a famous actor, taking care of his body, and spending time with his family, everybody's favorite Guardian of the Galaxy also has an extensive collection of cars. Not every single one of them is worth mentioning, but a couple of them are interesting.
The place of honor among them is taken by the 1965 yellow Volkswagen Beetle. According to what the actor said, he won this car during a blackjack game, which I would assess as quite a lucky gamble. He spent twelve years restoring the car himself, armed to the teeth with a lot of patience and YouTube tutorials. The little car he showed so much love towards comes with a 40-horsepower, 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine. But we all know Beetles are much more than just their engines, and Chris seems to appreciate that as well.
He also happens to own what can be called a symbol of American pickup trucks. A first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor, which sports a rowdy, ravenous and rambunctious V8 engine. This makes it a household name among people who enjoy off-roading and going blisteringly quick on dirt roads. Seeing as the actor is an outdoor aficionado himself, this is a car that probably suits his style quite well. His love for trucks and SUVs is made even more apparent by the fact that he also owns a Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Range Rover Sport.
To contrast the no replacement for displacement V8 in his Raptor and offset the emissions balance, Chris decided to get himself an environmentally conscious Tesla Model S. However, he still kept his love for powerful propulsion in mind, opting for a model with 600 HP (608 PS) and all-wheel drive. To complement his eco-friendly Tesla, he also has a BMW i8, with all the glory of its 3 cylinders and 1.5 liters of displacement. It would seem that when it comes to Chris Pratt, cars and muscles go together. This makes it all the more curious that no muscle car has been spotted in his collection so far.
