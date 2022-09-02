More Than Half of Tesla Owners Would Definitely Consider Buying an Apple Car

Tech giants are slowly but surely stepping into the automotive world, and while Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on its plans for a full car, rival Xiaomi has already confirmed the work on this front.
On the other hand, the Apple Car continues to be a hot subject, as such a project would disrupt the traditional car market, especially given Apple’s focus on technology and its know-how on this front.
This is also the reason the Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly struggled to find a partner to assemble the Apple Car, as most traditional automakers have refused to become a contract manufacturer for a company that could once become their rival.
In the meantime, customers across the world are eagerly waiting for Apple to launch its EV.
And new research conducted by Strategic Vision and based on a database of over 200,000 new vehicle owners is living proof in this regard.
26 percent of new car buyers said they would consider Apple if it launched a car, making the iPhone maker the third brand in the charts after Toyota and Honda with 38 and 32 percent, respectively.
More important is that loyal customers of other brands are also tempted to explore the Apple Car once (and if) it sees the daylight. More than half of Tesla owners said they would “definitely consider” an Apple Car, the research shows.
At this point, however, the Apple Car development is still yet to be confirmed by the parent company. However, sources familiar with the matter said on several occasions that Apple plans to launch the vehicle in 2025 at the earliest.
The most recent update on the project indicated that Apple was working with a series of suppliers, including South Korean companies, on agreements specifically focused on EV parts, such as batteries. Analysts expect the company to confirm the Apple Car project next year, but as with everything Apple, you’d better not hold your breath for this.
