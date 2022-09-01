Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Is the Improved Version of the Electrified Rally Raider

Despite winning the Abu Dhabi desert rally in March, Audi wasn’t very successful with their first RS Q e-tron. The team moved on and is now preparing for the next challenges with an improved version of their electrified rally raider. The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 features a new body and an optimized control concept.
The Audi RS Q e-tron won its first desert rally in March at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, but a series of incidents hampered its overall victory. Now the team is back with an improved version of the innovative rally raider optimized based on the experience gained so far. The first test for the new Audi RS Q e-tron E2 will be the Marocco rally in October, but the real target is the 2023 Dakar Rally.
The second phase of the development program involves an entirely new body, as the team decided to change everything. The cockpit is now significantly wider, and the front and rear hoods have been redesigned. The new model changes the underflow of the rear hood, saving weight and improving aerodynamics. The body below the front hood is also new, reminiscent of the shape of a boat’s hull.
The new cockpit dimensions make the body larger, with a less favorable cross-section. Despite that, the team reduced the overall aerodynamic drag by around 15 percent. While the top speed is still limited to 170 kph (106 mph) per the regulations, the improved aerodynamics reduces the energy requirements of the electrical powertrain.
Although the wheels are driven electrically, the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 still features the same hybrid approach as its predecessor. The system comprises an energy converter consisting of an internal combustion engine and a generator, as well as a high-voltage battery and two electric motors on the front and rear axles. What has changed is the energy management algorithms and control concept. This will ensure optimum control of power when speeding over uneven terrain, with calculations done within milliseconds.
It’s not only the drive system management that was improved but also the control of the so-called auxiliary consumers. The servo pump, the air conditioning cooling pump, and the fans are now better orchestrated to optimize efficiency. Notably, the systems can be regulated differently for lower loads on the liaison stages than on the special stages.
The cockpit workflow has also been optimized, although the displays and the 24-field central switch panel have been retained. The engineers have restructured the displays and controls. The driver and co-driver can now select from four system areas using a rotary switch. Each one is relevant for different activities, with available areas being Stage, Road, Error, and Settings.
