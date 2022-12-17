Mark Twain Would Be Proud of Great Wall Motor's Ora Good Cat GT

kWh

One of those was an entry-model all-electric vehicle from the China-based Hoson Motors called the Neta V that we reported on earlier.We also discovered a new model from the Great Wall Motor Company (GWM), a privately owned automotive manufacturer based in Hebei Province, China. While GWM is China's largest producer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, it's their all-electric line of Ora Good Cat vehicles that caught our eyes at the show.The Ora Good Cat comes in three different models the 500 Pro, the 500 Ultra, and the Good Cat GT. Both the 500 Pro and 500 Ultra share the same basic specifications; a Ternary lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 63.139, a maximum output of 140 hp (105/ 143 PS), a maximum torque of 155 ft-lbs (219 Nm), and a top speed of 94.5 mph (152 kp/h).The Ora Good Cat GT packs a bit more power utilizing the same 63.139 kWh Ternary lithium-ion battery with a maximum output of 169 hp (126 kW / 171 PS), 183 ft-lbs (250 Nm) of torque, with the same top speed.The three models are capable of DC fast charging from 30% to greater than 80% in about 40 minutes, zero to greater than 80% in 60 minutes, or under normal charging reach a full charge in 10 hours.All three models are loaded with more features than one could imagine but it is the Good Cat GT that we were focused on for its sleek and sporty appearance.The GT has carbon fiber sporty front and rear bumpers, 18" 5-spoke (45.72 cm), 2-tone alloy wheels, a streamlined rear spoiler with the GT logo, and an electric hands-free tailgate.On the inside one will find 2-toned leather seats front and rear, front seats with massage and ventilation systems, a 6-way adjustable electric driver seat, and a 4-way adjustable electric passenger seat. The 17.25” (43.8 cm) integrated display sports a multi-information and audio touch display and a bevy of other bells, whistles and creature comforts.Not only were we impressed with the overall quality and look of the Ora Good Cat GT, but we were really curious about Ora's Intelligent Driver Assist feature. The more we learned about it, the more the company's motto of "Next Level of the Future" made sense.Usually, systems of the GT's complexity and functionality are reserved for cars in higher weight classes to be sure, and not those that retail for under $40,000.So, let's get into it a bit. For starters, there are three types integration intelligent parking types where the system will detect parking spaces and objects before enabling steering and braking controls until the vehicle is parked.The Auto Reversing Assist will make it easier and safer to drive in reverse and apply braking when necessary to avoid a collision. The Cornering Braking Control function will automatically control the speed of the vehicle and return to normal speed after passing the curve.Sensors recognize and detect the speed of crossroad pedestrians including vehicles in front and back and will apply braking when necessary. What's more, the system will detect the speed ahead of the Good Cat GT and adjust speed accordingly in addition to automatically slowing for turning.Last but not least, four high-resolution cameras on the GT provide the driver with a 360-degree monitoring view of the surroundings and is automatically activated when the GT is in reverse mode.As with the Neta V we previously reported on, we kicked the tires, turned knobs, opened and shut doors and windows, and toyed with various switches on the Good Cat GT and came away impressed.The Good Cat GT roars as a premium all-electric vehicle and while the other two models do not measure up in terms of sportiness, they certainly meet a high standard of quality