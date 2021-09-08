Live Pics: Great Wall May Have Bigger Plans for Europe Than It Has Disclosed

When we told you Great Wall would sell its cars in Europe again, we told you the Wei Coffee 01 is a Wei Mocca and that the Ora Cat is the Ora Good Cat in China. There was just a problem with that: journalists that went to the IAA 2021 and probably missed the press conference made pictures of another “Cat” as if it was the one meant for the European market. Luckily for us, that was not the case.
This other “Cat” some articles presented was actually from the Lightning Cat. It was also displayed by Great Wall at the IAA simply as 03 Cat in its rear “plate” and as “Ora Cat” in its front “plate.” It’s hard to blame anyone reading them for making quite a mess. On the other hand, the fact that Great Wall took this car to Munich tells us a lot about the company’s plans.
The Lightning Cat was introduced at the Auto Shanghai 2021 as a concept car, but the one presented at the IAA 2021 looks pretty much ready for production. Just like other products from the brand, such as the Punk/Ballet Cat, it was then confused for something else. While the latter looks like a Volkswagen Beetle, the former resembles a Panamera.
While the Porsche is 5.05 meters long, 1.94 m wide, 1.43 m tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.95 m, the Lightning Cat is not much smaller. The Ora EV is 4.87 meters long, 1.85 m wide, 1.50 m tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.87 m. Powered by all four wheels, the Lightning Cat has 300 kW, 680 Nm, and an 82-kWh battery pack.
Weighing 2,183 kilograms (4,813 pounds), the EV would reach a governed top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph), 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a little more than 3 seconds, and would be able to run 450 kilometers (280 miles) under the WLTP cycle. Not much, considering how big its battery pack is.
Presenting it in Germany in a production version means the Chinese carmaker has the intention to sell it in Europe as well. Whether it will do it or not is yet to be seen. Regarding the cars Great Wall already confirmed it would sell there, the Ora Cat (the Good Cat, sorry!) also has a racing version, and the GT exposed.
While the racing Cat is probably just for show, the Cat GT has no reason not to be sold in Europe. The issue is that it will be disappointing for fans of actual performance: the GT is just an appearance trim with no power or mechanical changes.
Regarding the Wei Coffe 01, we have already spoken a lot about it in our previous article. Make sure you read it but check the live pictures our partners at SBMedien have taken for us.
