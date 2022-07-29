Mansory Says Their Tuned Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is "Discreet" and "Harmonious"

Mansory had new toys to play with recently, a couple of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury sedans, and they have tuned the heck out of both.
According to the controversial tuner, the “exterior appearance” of the two was “deliberately kept discreet in keeping with the classic Mercedes-Maybach clientele, very harmoniously.” That’s a big claim from the company that tends to go OTT on a constant basis, but let’s delve right into the novelties.
Carbon fiber is the keyword when it comes to the add-ons that can be seen on the car’s face, on the sides of the apron, skirts, side mirror casings, and rear diffuser. The latter can be had with or without the central brake light. A roof-mounted spoiler, and another one attached to the trunk lid complete the brash part of the build. Or do they?
Well, actually they don’t, because there is a two-tone finish involved too that doesn’t exactly scream ‘discreet,’ especially not in the white version. On a more positive note, the wheels are quite pretty. They measure 9x22 inches at the front, and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, in this case, sport ‘Mansory’ center caps, and were shod in 265/30 and 305/25 tires respectively.
As if Mercedes-Maybach wouldn’t know how to properly craft an interior, Mansory can throw away the OEM upholstery, and fit the S-Class with their very own leather. Sports steering wheel, aluminum pedal set, various carbon accents, new floor mats, and so on are available too.
A modified ECU, which the tuner calls the ‘Performance PowerBox,’ combined with a four-pipe sports exhaust system, enhances the output and torque of both the S 580 and S 680. The former boasts an extra 97 ps (96 hp / 71 kW) and 120 Nm (89 lb-ft) of torque, and the latter adds 108 ps (106 hp / 79 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) to the party. Mansory claims that the S 580 has 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft), and the S 680 enjoys 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).
Carbon fiber is the keyword when it comes to the add-ons that can be seen on the car’s face, on the sides of the apron, skirts, side mirror casings, and rear diffuser. The latter can be had with or without the central brake light. A roof-mounted spoiler, and another one attached to the trunk lid complete the brash part of the build. Or do they?
Well, actually they don’t, because there is a two-tone finish involved too that doesn’t exactly scream ‘discreet,’ especially not in the white version. On a more positive note, the wheels are quite pretty. They measure 9x22 inches at the front, and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, in this case, sport ‘Mansory’ center caps, and were shod in 265/30 and 305/25 tires respectively.
As if Mercedes-Maybach wouldn’t know how to properly craft an interior, Mansory can throw away the OEM upholstery, and fit the S-Class with their very own leather. Sports steering wheel, aluminum pedal set, various carbon accents, new floor mats, and so on are available too.
A modified ECU, which the tuner calls the ‘Performance PowerBox,’ combined with a four-pipe sports exhaust system, enhances the output and torque of both the S 580 and S 680. The former boasts an extra 97 ps (96 hp / 71 kW) and 120 Nm (89 lb-ft) of torque, and the latter adds 108 ps (106 hp / 79 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) to the party. Mansory claims that the S 580 has 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft), and the S 680 enjoys 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).