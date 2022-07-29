Popular Android Auto App Mysteriously Disappears, Coolwalk Also Nowhere to Be Seen

Android Auto has recently received a new update, as the rollout of version 7.9 started through the Google Play Store.
And while new Android Auto updates are typically the ones to blame for new bugs showing up, a recent glitch that seems to be impacting Audacy is likely the result of something else.
Users who turned to Google’s forums reveal that Audacy, a popular platform that provides access to radio stations and podcasts, is no longer available on Android Auto for a reason that’s impossible to figure out.
Some people believe it’s all caused by a recent update released by Google, while others claim that “Android Auto losing apps” is something that makes the experience overall kind of redundant. In other words, these people say, using Android Auto doesn’t make much sense.
On the other hand, Audacy losing support for Android Auto is very likely the result of a bug in the latest version of the app and isn’t necessarily tied to Google’s software. Of course, this is just a guess at this point, as neither Audacy nor Google acknowledged the problem.
We have reached out to both of them for additional information and will update the article when and if an answer is offered.
In the meantime, everybody’s looking for the highly anticipated Coolwalk update that Google promised to go live in the summer. Version 7.9, whose rollout started only a few days ago, comes without this major overhaul, so now there’s hope that Coolwalk would be included in version 8.0 due next month.
Needless to say, there’s no other option right now than to wait for Google to push the go-ahead button for the Coolwalk rollout, as enabling the new UI in a different way isn’t possible. The company has remained completely tight-lipped on an updated UI regarding the Coolwalk debut, so fingers crossed for the August 2022 update to finally include it.
