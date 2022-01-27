Sergi Galiano Reviews2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680, Goes Crazy Over the Ambient Lighting

If you are looking to buy the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 and you don't already know it, congratulations - you are rich. It's not just a luxury car but an ultra-luxury sedan. It's got more luxury items than you can put on a list and will drain your bank account faster than a night at Caesar's Palace. Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the exclusive chance to review it.
It's hard to miss the iconic front Maybach grille. The hood's grille, intake, middle section, exhaust tips, and wheels all glitter like a disco ball. The headlights are like on the standard S-Class and feature digital light tech that projects shapes onto the road.
The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 has an excellent classy exterior, but people pay the big bucks for what's in the interior.
Galiano opens the flash door handles and on the inside is the mother lode. The first thing you'll notice is leather - it's everywhere. At the top is a huge panoramic roof that's activated by merely swiping the activator.
The MBUX infotainment system on the Mercedes-Maybach is fascinating. It comes with a 12.8-inch touch-screen that sublimely merges with the middle section in an elegant curve. You also get a 12.3-inch gauge cluster resting on a massive wooden panel that runs the remaining length of the dash.
There are two ways you can enjoy a Mercedes-Maybach; in the driver's seat or the back seat - sorry, shotgun gang, but there are no free rides on this six-figure luxury sedan.
The back seat is the highlight of the luxury sedan. You can open the back door open from the driver seat (which is essentially putting the valet out of business). It's spacious and super cozy.
One of the first observations Galiano made at the back seat is the amount of ambient lighting, it runs around the car and highlights everything. You also get a wireless phone charger, heated and cooled cup holders, and a control panel thats connects to the main touchscreen.
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 might be luxurious, but it's also powerful. It comes with a 6.0-liter V12 that makes 612 HP and can propel the car from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4-seconds.
