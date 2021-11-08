Looking Back at the V8-Powered Lamborghini Jalpa

3 BMW X5 M Competition Vs Audi RS Q8 Drag Race Has a Very Hairy Moment

2 Toyota GR Yaris Is Way Faster Than You Think, Watch It Drag Race an Audi RS Q8

More on this:

Mansory Audi RS Q8 Acts as a Supermodel With Istanbul Being Its Catwalk

Since the stock performance vehicles are simply too bland for the rich (and sometimes famous), several tuners are fighting to supply them with rides that have tapped into their brash side. Mansory is just one of them, and arguably one of the most known because of their OTT designs, and after adding the Aston Martin DBX to their portfolio, they have now turned their attention to the Audi RS Q8. 9 photos



The Turkish city was the vehicle’s catwalk, and even if we’re not big fans of the updated styling, these are probably some wallpaper-worthy shots for the right person. Speaking of the mods, they comprise the wide body kit, with swollen arches, carbon fiber addons, and new rear diffuser. The latter has five fins and incorporates the new quad exhaust pipes. A more aggressive spoiler lies on the roof, and a smaller one is attached to the tailgate.



As all tuned cars need to have aftermarket wheels these days, the



According to Mansory, the tuned ECU and new high-performance exhaust system have unleashed 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW ) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. As a result, from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph),



The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine normally produces 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) in the



When they first launched the tuned



You see, the super crossover, which is an interesting, albeit less powerful, alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, has already fallen victim to the controversial tuner. We have covered several Mansory RS Q8s and would have probably ignored this one, if it hadn’t had its picture taken in Istanbul.The Turkish city was the vehicle’s catwalk, and even if we’re not big fans of the updated styling, these are probably some wallpaper-worthy shots for the right person. Speaking of the mods, they comprise the wide body kit, with swollen arches, carbon fiber addons, and new rear diffuser. The latter has five fins and incorporates the new quad exhaust pipes. A more aggressive spoiler lies on the roof, and a smaller one is attached to the tailgate.As all tuned cars need to have aftermarket wheels these days, the RS Q8 checks this box too, with the forged set that has a Y-spoke pattern and black finish spinning around the grey brake calipers with Audi Sport branding. These are a necessary asset that helps the super crossover come to a full stop, as it boasts even more power than the stock one.According to Mansory, the tunedand new high-performance exhaust system have unleashed 780 ps (769 hp / 574) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. As a result, from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you’re looking at only 3.3 seconds, faster than some older supercars, and a top speed of 320 kph (199 mph).The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine normally produces 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) in the stock model , working in concert with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The 100 kph (62 mph) mark is hit in 3.8 seconds, and the maximum speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph) or 305 kph (190 mph) with the optional Dynamic Package.When they first launched the tuned Audi RS Q8 , Mansory was asking almost €290,000 for it in Germany. That’s around $335,000 at today’s exchange rates, and more than twice the official starting price of the vehicle in Germany. Nowadays, they only have the controversial Ford GT on sale and a modified Bentley Flying Spur. However, it is likely that they will tune your RS Q8 for the right price, so those interested in it should reach out to them.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.