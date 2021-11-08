R36 Nissan GT-R Will Keep Twin-Turbo V6, Hybridization Is Under Consideration

Nissan launched the first iteration of the current generation of the GT-R 14 years ago. That is a long lifecycle, and the Japanese model is getting ready to be eliminated from production. Once that happens, the countdown for its replacement starts. Here is what is known about the R36 GT-R.
When the design is concerned, the GT-R R36 will be inspired by the silhouette of the R32, offered from 1989 to 1994. Mind you, this will not be a retro-styled model, but that generation will have a significant influence on the upcoming GT-R.
The sixth generation of the GT-R will retain the model's specific traits, and the Japanese company has already announced it wants to make the "fastest super sports car in the world." The quote comes from a statement made by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's design boss, who spoke with the Brits of Autocar on the matter back in 2018.
In a recent interview with Autocar, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told journalists that the company is looking into how the GT-R could be electrified. Uchida wants to make the new model without compromise, and the company is working on ways to keep it on the market in the future.
In theory, the next-generation GT-R could still exist without a hybrid system. However, the Japanese marque's sports car must be as quick as possible, and it also has to come with advanced technology. Those two elements do not imply that the R36 GT-R must be an electric vehicle or even a hybrid, but if the latter option could make it faster, then it will be considered.
The GT-R will still have to comply with future emissions regulations. With that into account, the next generation of the GT-R might have some form of hybridization. The other possibility involves not offering that model for sale in certain markets, as will be the case in the UK.
The next generation of the GT-R will not be offered in the UK if it will only have a gasoline-powered engine. In other words, customers in the UK will be able to get a GT-R R36 only if that GT-R is a hybrid. Similar emissions regulations in the European market could mean the same for customers in the European Union. Customers from other markets might not be affected by those aspects, though.
