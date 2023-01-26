Manny Khoshbin Tests Out Modded Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and McLaren Senna

Real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin loves all kinds of cars but in their stock form. That didn’t stop him though, from enjoying two modified cars, a 1,100+ horsepower McLaren Senna and an upgraded Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
Self-made millionaire Manny Khoshbin has a lot of cars in his garage, many of them limited editions or customized for him by the manufacturer, with even more to come. But he never meddles with the engine.
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, the Iran-born real estate mogul and YouTuber tested out a couple of cars made by some of his friends from @grassgassass and @autohoffs.
Among the modded cars were a McLaren Senna, a Ferrari 488 Pista of around 950 horsepower, a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and a McLaren 720 Spider rated at 1,140 horsepower.
The one he chose first was the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Since he already owns one himself, he wanted to see the difference, and he spotted it right away. He noticed that the exhaust sounds very different and claimed that "it feels like the McLaren P1," and was more responsive than his own car. The standard version is rated at around 720 horsepower (730 ps) and a torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), provided by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The upgraded version Khoshbin drove had quite a power boost with a total of around 900 horsepower.
And it looks like the McLaren Senna is haunting Khoshbin. Back in 2019, he welcomed a unique Senna with a bright exterior, bearing the Marlboro-branded livery colors the late F1 racing driver Ayrton Senna raced with. But since the police pulled him over a few times when driving it, he decided to sell it, adding that he didn't have time to take it out on the track and enjoy it there. He recently gave it another try in late December 2022.
Now, he got behind the wheel of one again, but a modified one. According to the customizers, the Senna now puts out a total of 1,080 horsepower (over 1,100 ps), an increase of almost 300 hp from its regular output. When it left the factory in Woking, Surrey, UK, the Senna had some very strong numbers. It drew its power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine boosted by a pair of twin-scroll turbocharges, rated at 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
Besides testing out the two modded cars, the real estate mogul also gave a tour of his upcoming “headquarters” which he also referred to as the "Palazzo." And it features large rooms with high gold-plated ceilings and a lot of space for parties and hanging out. Plus, a lot of space to park all his limited-edition cars.
Did the two modded cars convince him to spice things up in his own garage? He's "definitely" considering it, especially when it comes to a new exhaust.
