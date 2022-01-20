Manny Khoshbin Celebrates His Birthday With a Couple of Launches in His Bugatti Chiron

More on this:

1 Manny Khoshbin Says His Ford GT Is the Best Sounding V6, Excited About Upcoming SF90

2 Manny Khoshbin Admits His McLaren Speedtail Is a Monster, but It's Also Too Quiet

3 Manny Khoshbin Unveils Scaled-Down Bugatti Rembrandt He Bought for His Kid

4 Manny Khoshbin Plays Santa in His Bugatti Rembrandt, Falls for a LaFerrari Aperta

5 Manny Khoshbin Loves the SLR McLaren but Thinks It Has Terrible Handling