Manny Khoshbin Unveils Scaled-Down Bugatti Rembrandt He Bought for His Kid

Manny Khoshbin makes up great Christmas presents that he may or may not benefit himself. He recently announced he bought a scaled-down edition of a Bugatti Type 35 Vitesse Rembrandt for his kid, and now he finally received it. 8 photos



I’m talking about a 1/1 scaled-down edition of Bugatti Type 35 Vitesse Rembrandt, which comes from Little Car Company, a manufacturer that creates scaled-down models of the most iconic cars ever built. Their latest line is focused on Bugatti Type 35, one of the revolutionary race cars of the last century, designed by Ettore Bugatti himself.



Khoshbin announced he



Now he finally received the car and introduced it on social media right from the moment he welcomed it. He showed the box he received from Little Car Company with the key with the Baby II inscription on it, and the card that said: “Enzo, we hope you love the car.”



As mentioned, it’s a 1/1 edition that includes his own name, inscribed: “For Monsieur Enzo Khoshbin.” In the last picture in the set, the scaled-down model sat between Khoshbin’s real-life hypercars, his Hermes Bugatti Chiron, and



I feel like I need to remind everyone Manny Khoshbin’s son is five, and this is his Christmas present. Pretty cool, right?





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Khoshbin "Never Give Up" (@mannykhoshbin)