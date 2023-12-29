Man Turns Wooden Block Into a Toyota Land Cruiser in 60 Days

It's never too early to find the right Christmas present for 2024. You may have gotten the wrong one for 2023 or want to do better next year. Any automotive enthusiast could enjoy a diecast car. But a custom project will hit even harder.
I recently showcased a tiny, custom Hot Wheels Porsche Time Attack car. And it's easy to tell that something like that can take much time and effort. But most parts are available off the shelf, and the small size means there's less work involved. What happens when you up the ante and change the scale and material?
Building a model car from scratch can seem impossible for many of us. You can copy an existing design, but you need more than that to help you turn a wooden block into a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. That's the most recent project designed by an artist I've shown you before. In the past, he has created some extremely accurate model cars, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Ford F-150 Raptor, and even a Bugatti Chiron. Turning a basic Hot Wheels car into a custom work of art would take two or three days. But this artist needed 60 days to transform the wooden block.
Of course, the result is a 1/11th-scale replica of Toyota's SUV, which means it should be about 16.73 inches (425 mm) long. Despite watching this man work for over two years, seeing his craft is always inspiring. Sure, the video editing style has also improved, but so have his skills. If you're wondering, he uses Fokienia wood, which is native to certain Asian countries like China, Laos, and Vietnam.
Judging by his workflow, you can tell this man has a lot of experience in what he does. I wouldn't be surprised if he has a day job as an automotive industry employee. However, I plan on interviewing him shortly to learn more about his background. Seeing him go makes me think that with the help of an automotive designer, he could buy a clay model of a brand-new car.
It seems even trickier once he gets past the initial phase as he chisels away with every fine detail on the front bumper. If you think having a functional rear hatch is cool, wait until you see the sunroof! One of the most exciting parts of the build is how he makes custom tires for the SUV. He could have bought some from a manufacturer but chose to do it himself. Seeing the transformation almost makes me want to reread Gulliver's Travels. But the best part is yet to come. I won't ruin the surprise for you, but this man's cars no longer need a big push from behind to move around the block.
Building a model car from scratch can seem impossible for many of us. You can copy an existing design, but you need more than that to help you turn a wooden block into a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. That's the most recent project designed by an artist I've shown you before. In the past, he has created some extremely accurate model cars, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Ford F-150 Raptor, and even a Bugatti Chiron. Turning a basic Hot Wheels car into a custom work of art would take two or three days. But this artist needed 60 days to transform the wooden block.
Of course, the result is a 1/11th-scale replica of Toyota's SUV, which means it should be about 16.73 inches (425 mm) long. Despite watching this man work for over two years, seeing his craft is always inspiring. Sure, the video editing style has also improved, but so have his skills. If you're wondering, he uses Fokienia wood, which is native to certain Asian countries like China, Laos, and Vietnam.
Judging by his workflow, you can tell this man has a lot of experience in what he does. I wouldn't be surprised if he has a day job as an automotive industry employee. However, I plan on interviewing him shortly to learn more about his background. Seeing him go makes me think that with the help of an automotive designer, he could buy a clay model of a brand-new car.
It seems even trickier once he gets past the initial phase as he chisels away with every fine detail on the front bumper. If you think having a functional rear hatch is cool, wait until you see the sunroof! One of the most exciting parts of the build is how he makes custom tires for the SUV. He could have bought some from a manufacturer but chose to do it himself. Seeing the transformation almost makes me want to reread Gulliver's Travels. But the best part is yet to come. I won't ruin the surprise for you, but this man's cars no longer need a big push from behind to move around the block.