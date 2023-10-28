Artist Creates Drivable Wooden Tesla Cybertruck for Elon Musk, Kids Adore It

Tesla will hand over the first production Cybertruck units to buyers at the end of November. In a little over one month, we will finally learn what people really think about the zero-emission pickup truck made by the world's most valuable car company. But until then, here's a wooden Cybertruck that almost looks like it's come alive out of a Disney movie.
It's bulletproof, it can briefly act as a boat, it might have a tri-motor drivetrain, and it will most likely cost a lot of money. However, the Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles in North America. Whether you like it or not, the upcoming pickup truck has garnered tons of attention and might have around one million people waiting to buy one.
We would even bet that people from places like Europe, Australia, or Asia are also eagerly awaiting to discover this provocatively designed all-electric vehicle. After all, it's not every day that you see a serious auto brand release something that looks like it has escaped Tomb Raider.
The angular design will undoubtedly be a challenge for Tesla's team, but that's what sets it apart from rivals. The Rivian R1T might have a light bar, four motors, a McLaren 720S-like suspension setup, a gear tunnel, and great off-roading pedigree. Still, it won't ever turn heads like Tesla's tradespeople-oriented EV.
The F-150 Lightning can't be considered because Ford has a serious customer base, and its unit has been designed with everyday practicality in mind, smart functionalities for homeowners and companies, and a different kind of use that doesn't involve venturing off the beaten path.
Still, it will be crucial for Tesla to get the fit and finish right this time. Otherwise, Elon Musk might be proven right, and the pickup truck could become a massive financial worry.
The unit looks eerily similar to the real thing. Besides the fact that it drives, it also has a powered frunk and the specific wheel covers! You can see it in action in the video below.
The guy who made it has a knack for woodwork. He has created multiple wooden replicas in the past, among which we find projects like the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and the Ram TRX.
Even though it would make the perfect Christmas gift for a fortunate kid, the artist who created it wants to gift it to Elon Musk. He admires Tesla and its CEO, recognizes the complicated journey that sought to bring the Cybertruck to life, and remains confident in the company's ability to thrive.
It remains to be seen if Elon Musk will accept this gift. Maybe we'll see the wooden Cybertruck live at the real deal's handover event.
We would even bet that people from places like Europe, Australia, or Asia are also eagerly awaiting to discover this provocatively designed all-electric vehicle. After all, it's not every day that you see a serious auto brand release something that looks like it has escaped Tomb Raider.
The angular design will undoubtedly be a challenge for Tesla's team, but that's what sets it apart from rivals. The Rivian R1T might have a light bar, four motors, a McLaren 720S-like suspension setup, a gear tunnel, and great off-roading pedigree. Still, it won't ever turn heads like Tesla's tradespeople-oriented EV.
The F-150 Lightning can't be considered because Ford has a serious customer base, and its unit has been designed with everyday practicality in mind, smart functionalities for homeowners and companies, and a different kind of use that doesn't involve venturing off the beaten path.
Still, it will be crucial for Tesla to get the fit and finish right this time. Otherwise, Elon Musk might be proven right, and the pickup truck could become a massive financial worry.
But until customers get to drive their Cybertrucks, here's one that has been built in a little over three months. It uses a steel frame, leaf springs, multiple 12V batteries, tinted plexiglass, a rear motor, and, as expected, a ton of wood.
The unit looks eerily similar to the real thing. Besides the fact that it drives, it also has a powered frunk and the specific wheel covers! You can see it in action in the video below.
The guy who made it has a knack for woodwork. He has created multiple wooden replicas in the past, among which we find projects like the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and the Ram TRX.
Even though it would make the perfect Christmas gift for a fortunate kid, the artist who created it wants to gift it to Elon Musk. He admires Tesla and its CEO, recognizes the complicated journey that sought to bring the Cybertruck to life, and remains confident in the company's ability to thrive.
It remains to be seen if Elon Musk will accept this gift. Maybe we'll see the wooden Cybertruck live at the real deal's handover event.