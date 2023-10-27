Tesla Superchargers Are So Darn Good That Even Oil Companies Buy Them

Tesla signed a deal to sell its Supercharger V4 chargers to oil giant BP in a first-of-its-kind deal. BP will buy $100 million worth of super-fast chargers from Tesla, with plans to invest $1 billion in expanding the BP Pulse charging network in the US by 2030.
Everybody knows that Tesla operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, an important asset for the company and an incentive for people to buy its electric vehicles. Tesla Superchargers are not only ubiquitous but also in good working condition, with an uptime of almost 100%. That is worth mentioning because other fast charging networks have significant difficulties maintaining their charging stations.
Tesla recently decided to open its Supercharger network to third-party electric vehicles, allowing other EV drivers to see the benefits. Next year, around 12,000 chargers will become available to carmakers that signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the NACS plug. These chargers are actually available to all EVs, thanks to the integrated Magic Dock adapters. The decision helps Tesla's mission to advance electromobility and turns the Supercharger network into an important profit center for the company.
Things are accelerating now that oil giant BP announced signing a deal with Tesla to buy $100 million worth of ultra-fast chargers. BP is expanding its US charging network, BP Pulse, and chose Tesla as a supplier of charging equipment. This is the first time Tesla has sold its fast-charging equipment to a third-party charging network.
BP Pulse charging network will deploy the first Tesla-made fast chargers starting next year, including at key BP and Amoco gas stations across the US. This means that drivers of ICE vehicles will get the chance to see them and familiarize themselves with the charging procedure. Some chargers will also be installed at private sites for BP's fleet customers. The first installation sites have been identified in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC.
At an estimated $30,000 per unit, including hardware and installation costs, the $100 million contract means BP will buy 3,333 Superchargers. It could be more if it only buys the chargers and takes care of installation itself. This is a win-win-win deal that would benefit BP, Tesla, and EV owners. BP, obviously, gets to expand its charging network while EV owners gain more charging options.
It's also a win for Tesla because it basically expands its Supercharger network without spending a dime and getting paid instead. Make no mistake, although the chargers are branded by BP Pulse, the terms of the contract specify that BP will maintain the same high standards as the Tesla Supercharger. With plug and charge, there will be no difference between charging in Tesla's network or BP Pulse fitted with Tesla's chargers.
Tesla recently decided to open its Supercharger network to third-party electric vehicles, allowing other EV drivers to see the benefits. Next year, around 12,000 chargers will become available to carmakers that signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the NACS plug. These chargers are actually available to all EVs, thanks to the integrated Magic Dock adapters. The decision helps Tesla's mission to advance electromobility and turns the Supercharger network into an important profit center for the company.
Things are accelerating now that oil giant BP announced signing a deal with Tesla to buy $100 million worth of ultra-fast chargers. BP is expanding its US charging network, BP Pulse, and chose Tesla as a supplier of charging equipment. This is the first time Tesla has sold its fast-charging equipment to a third-party charging network.
BP Pulse charging network will deploy the first Tesla-made fast chargers starting next year, including at key BP and Amoco gas stations across the US. This means that drivers of ICE vehicles will get the chance to see them and familiarize themselves with the charging procedure. Some chargers will also be installed at private sites for BP's fleet customers. The first installation sites have been identified in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC.
Tesla chargers bought by BP will feature Magic Dock adapters, allowing non-Tesla EVs to use them on the BP Pulse's network. BP says the chargers output 250 kW, which seems in line with Supercharger V3 dispensers. However, the picture shared by BP features photoshopped V4 chargers (see above). Per the contract, BP agreed to meet Tesla's reliability and functionality requirements, which ensures the chargers are listed in Tesla's vehicle interface and the Tesla app.
At an estimated $30,000 per unit, including hardware and installation costs, the $100 million contract means BP will buy 3,333 Superchargers. It could be more if it only buys the chargers and takes care of installation itself. This is a win-win-win deal that would benefit BP, Tesla, and EV owners. BP, obviously, gets to expand its charging network while EV owners gain more charging options.
It's also a win for Tesla because it basically expands its Supercharger network without spending a dime and getting paid instead. Make no mistake, although the chargers are branded by BP Pulse, the terms of the contract specify that BP will maintain the same high standards as the Tesla Supercharger. With plug and charge, there will be no difference between charging in Tesla's network or BP Pulse fitted with Tesla's chargers.