Wooden Block Turns Into a Ford F-450 Super Duty in 905 Seconds, Is Inspiring to Watch

I've recently signed up for a woodworking class, even though I have no prior experience in this field. I was drawn to it by the fact that it will teach me to create a wind instrument called "Caval" - a sort of shepherd's flute- from a simple piece of wood in three days. And I must say that I have a strong degree of newfound respect for anyone working with wood. This is not easy at all.
At the end of the day, I remembered about the guys over at Woodworking Art. They have been creating scaled-down replicas of modern vehicles while starting from a block of wood. Suddenly, creating a small musical instrument feels like a piece of cake, compared to the effort and skill required to build a whole car. Some of the most interesting projects they have developed this year are based on vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 and G500, the BMW X6, and the International Lonestar truck.
While the Toyota Prado Land Cruiser model is still their most popular design ever, with almost 230 million views in two years, pickup trucks have had their fair share of success. The 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor has racked up 73 million views in the same period, so they were bound to try something similar again. And the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty happens to be their 85th design so far. It might also be their biggest one yet, at least without considering the Lonestar truck.
Following the carving process will trigger an array of feelings: excitement, wonder, inspiration, and respect. Not only do you need the right tools for the job, but you also need a strong set of skills.
While this video was trimmed to a little over 15 minutes, it must have taken the artist at least a day to finish the task. It may seem impossible to the average man to carry out this job, but this isn't this guy's first rodeo. You can see that he has a well-laid-down strategy and that everything clicks together by the time he's done.
