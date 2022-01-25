One of the Most Imposing Pickup Trucks Flaunts Its Ruggedness in Stunning Wooden Model

Rough and durable, with an imposing, almost intimidating appearance, the Nissan Navara PRO-4X is a tough competitor to beat when it comes to mid-size double-cab pickup trucks. Its looks alone let you know you’re dealing with a powerful wheeler, whether you’re seeing it in full-size or scaled-down, as a wooden model. In fact, in some parts of the world, the Navara is considered a beast on the road, regardless of how its U.S. Frontier sibling looks like to American customers.
The Navara PRO-4X screams “premium” in and out and is built to last, with an unbreakable chassis and high-quality components. It makes for a competitive on and off-road truck that can hold its own in front of competitors like Ford and so on. It is equipped with a responsive, high-performance 2.5-liter engine that develops 178 hp (190 ps) at 3,600 rpm and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque at 2,000 rpm. In other countries, the same version is sold with a 2.3-liter bi-turbo powerplant with similar performance.
An 8” infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and native navigation, leather-accented, fatigue-reducing seats, dual-zone climate control in the rear, are just a few of its notable interior features, further confirming that this is a high-end product meant to respect, pamper its passengers and get them through the rough terrain.
With such specs, it is only natural to gain a lot of fans among motorheads, and the guy behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel is definitely one of them. Utterly impressed by the truck’s beauty and powerfulness, as stated by the artist himself, the wood artisan decided to carve himself a miniature version of the Navara.
In case you are not familiar with the aforementioned channel, it belongs to a skilled, Vietnamese craftsman who’s got a real passion for making wooden car models of all sorts. A lot of them are orders he takes from clients or friends, as many of his masterpieces are sold, locally or overseas.
Woodworking Art doesn't favor a particular car brand or type and on his YouTube channel, you can find models of the most various and iconic wheelers, from the 1959 Classic Cadillac convertible to the RAM 1500 TRX, Lamborghini Aventador, and even a gorgeous Volkswagen Type 2 hippie van.
You can watch the building process of the Nissan Navara Pro-4X in the video below.
