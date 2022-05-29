Spot-On Wooden Replica of the International LoneStar Gets a Trailer and a Glossy Finish

About a month ago, a lifeless block of wood was turned into one of the most beautiful replicas of the International LoneStar truck I’ve ever seen. The artist responsible for the gorgeous, miniature road vehicle has now decided to add a trailer to it and also give it a striking, glossy finish.
I am constantly amazed (and a little bit jealous) when it comes to Asian people and their impressive artistic skills, such as wood carving, which seems to be very popular over there, especially in Vietnam. Woodworking Art is just one of the YouTube channels I’m a hardcore fan of, and I am just one of the 3+ million subscribers the guy’s managed to get with his hypnotizing videos.
The artist behind it started with sculptures of dragons and other fictional and non-fictional animals but he eventually moved to content with more potential to go viral. Hist first wooden car model, a Lexus LX 570 Special Edition has got 13 million hits so far and the Vietnamese now has a portfolio of dozens of iconic wheelers, one more gorgeous than the other.
What makes his content so highly appreciated is the fact that the wood artisan is all about the details, being fully aware they're the ones making all the difference. He patiently takes his time to accurately carve every little component, including the suspension, headlights, mirrors, wipers, license plate, logos, and so on.
The International LoneStar is Woodworking Art’s first truck and his latest version of it has an eye-catching glossy finish and a cargo trailer. The downscaled, wooden version of Navistar International’s largest on-highway truck comes with moving parts and doors that open. Just like the artist’s other builds, this one is also carved with the utmost attention to detail, featuring all the distinctive elements, including the door hinges, the vertical exhaust, and even the lug nuts on the wheels.
The artist behind it started with sculptures of dragons and other fictional and non-fictional animals but he eventually moved to content with more potential to go viral. Hist first wooden car model, a Lexus LX 570 Special Edition has got 13 million hits so far and the Vietnamese now has a portfolio of dozens of iconic wheelers, one more gorgeous than the other.
What makes his content so highly appreciated is the fact that the wood artisan is all about the details, being fully aware they're the ones making all the difference. He patiently takes his time to accurately carve every little component, including the suspension, headlights, mirrors, wipers, license plate, logos, and so on.
The International LoneStar is Woodworking Art’s first truck and his latest version of it has an eye-catching glossy finish and a cargo trailer. The downscaled, wooden version of Navistar International’s largest on-highway truck comes with moving parts and doors that open. Just like the artist’s other builds, this one is also carved with the utmost attention to detail, featuring all the distinctive elements, including the door hinges, the vertical exhaust, and even the lug nuts on the wheels.