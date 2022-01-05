Lumi-Tec Drops New Solar Diver Watch, Perfect for Outdoor Adventures This Summer

We bet a lot of folks are already daydreaming about the upcoming summer vacation season, and that a lot of those dreams have to do with water fun. If you’re already making plans for summer adventures, you’d probably like to know about the new Solar Marine diver watch, the latest drop from Lumi-Tec.
Solar power is all the rage now, from RVs to boats, and even slowly making its way in the automotive industry. Solar watches have already conquered many hearts, but this new timepiece developed by Ohio-based Lumi-Tec blends the benefits of solar power with the characteristics of a diver watch, and military-grade materials. The result is a highly-durable, minimalistic watch that’s perfect for adrenaline-pumping water adventures.
The Solar Marine is equipped with Seiko's solar VS42A movement, for impressive power – a single minute of sunlight is enough to ensure a full day of power, and a full charge (equal to five hours of sunlight) offers a six-month power reserve. For increased protection, it also features an anti-shock movement mounting system.
As a diver watch, the Solar Marine also comes with a water resistance of 300 meters (984 feet). The brand’s signature luminous technology for increased glow in darker conditions is another remarkable feature, including premium, diamond-cut hands with Super-Luminova, and a two-tone, blue and green glow.
Designed with a surgical-grade stainless steel case, this timepiece is available in two military-grade PVD hard coating options. The 2 mm-thick sapphire glass features double side, military-grade AR coating, and the nylon military-style strap is matched with gunmetal PVD hardware.
Designed and assembled by hand in Ohio, the new Solar Marine is released as a limited-edition, with only 500 pieces available. The new collection is currently available for pre-order, at a discounted price of $463. Regular price will be over $500, with the official release scheduled for the summer of 2022.
If you’re ready for summer fun, this American-made solar diver could be an interesting addition to your adventure gear.
The Solar Marine is equipped with Seiko's solar VS42A movement, for impressive power – a single minute of sunlight is enough to ensure a full day of power, and a full charge (equal to five hours of sunlight) offers a six-month power reserve. For increased protection, it also features an anti-shock movement mounting system.
As a diver watch, the Solar Marine also comes with a water resistance of 300 meters (984 feet). The brand’s signature luminous technology for increased glow in darker conditions is another remarkable feature, including premium, diamond-cut hands with Super-Luminova, and a two-tone, blue and green glow.
Designed with a surgical-grade stainless steel case, this timepiece is available in two military-grade PVD hard coating options. The 2 mm-thick sapphire glass features double side, military-grade AR coating, and the nylon military-style strap is matched with gunmetal PVD hardware.
Designed and assembled by hand in Ohio, the new Solar Marine is released as a limited-edition, with only 500 pieces available. The new collection is currently available for pre-order, at a discounted price of $463. Regular price will be over $500, with the official release scheduled for the summer of 2022.
If you’re ready for summer fun, this American-made solar diver could be an interesting addition to your adventure gear.