Ludacris Likes Peculiar Builds, Shares Videos of Upside-Down and Backwards-Facing Trucks

Nowadays, customizing shops can do absolutely everything. Be it a simple change of color, heavy upgrades, or restoring old cars, the sky is the limit. And Ludacris found some of the most peculiar builds to share online.
Christopher Brian Bridges, professionally known as Ludacris, is an actor, singer, record producer, and record executive. But, besides all these, he is a big car fan, which comes in handy given that he’s part of the Fast & Furious franchise. He also serves as a brand ambassador for the premium German brand Mercedes-Benz.
Ludacris has his share of cars in his garage, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Range Rover Autobiography, plus the 1993 Acura Legend and a 2017 Acura NSX.
But although he recently showed his commitment to Merceds-Benz with a charity event ahead of Christmas, in his most recent video shared on Instagram Stories on January 2, he sports a BMW hoodie, which is Mercedes-Benz's direct competition. The actor revealed in the short video that he visited Kevin Hart's restaurant, Hart House, while riding in a big van.
The same day, Ludacris hopped on his Instagram Stories to share some short videos of peculiar builds. And he seemed quite impressed with them.
The first of the series was part of a video that recently went viral. A Twitter user called @BornAKang shared a short clip that shows just how far car customization has gotten. Because the vehicle in question looks like it's upside down and has been turned into a convertible. Mind you, it still is fully functional. The model seemed to be based on a Chevrolet C/K pickup truck and the driver looked like he had no care in the world.
The next one is also a pickup truck. This time, it is not upside down, but still is as peculiar as it gets because it faces backwards. Ludacris added on top of the video, "Built his truck in reverse." This one seems to be based on a GMC pickup and everything is reversed, including the driver’s seat, which still faces the direction it drives, but opposite from the usual one.
From now on, the peculiarities are not that big, although he did joke about his "new ride" as he shared a video of a man driving just the remains of a destroyed car which only maintained its lower section. We can’t imagine this would be street-legal, though.
On theme with the unexpected drop in temperature in the U.S., he also shared a video of what looks like a Buick Rendezvous with one of the rear wheels frozen. Ludacris wrote on top of the video, "I never seen a wheel frozen."
As head-turning the upside down and the backward-facing trucks are, one can only imagine just how many times these people are regularly pulled over by the police, though. But we're just as starstruck as Ludacris.
