Hyundai Closes Out 2022 on a High and Looks Forward to 2023

Despite all of the distractions and interruptions over the past several years due to the you-know-what, South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Company has managed to keep its head above water and even excel to a degree amid the uncertainty over the global economic climate.
Following in the footsteps of native kin Kia, Hyundai recorded a 1.4% increase in global sales from 2021 of 3,944,579 vehicles. The gain was tallied by strong overseas sales of 3,225,695 vehicles, up 2.9% from 2021, that helped offset a 5.2% decline in sales of 688,884 vehicles at home.
Oddly enough, December sales of 70,387 vehicles on home soil were up 15.5% from November, while overseas sales declined by 3.6% over the same period.
Hyundai will ride the strength of its IONIQ 5 2022 sales and successful introduction of the IONIQ 6 into 2023. Together, the two models rang up sales of 100,000 units.
With the utilization of area-specific business strategies, the company is striving to sell 4.32 million cars globally in 2023, including its luxury Genesis brand.
The company also aims to heighten its level of customer service and provide the world's best product to meet their needs. Details of the company's first high-performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N, will be presented in the coming months, joining a lineup that includes the all-new KONA and Hyundai Santa Fe.
Hyundai enjoyed a pretty good year when compared to some other mass-market automotive manufacturers. Recalls involving the electric 2021 KONA for a suspected coolant leak and 2017 and 2018 model year IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ PHEV, to once again replace a faulty relay, among others, seemingly did not stop the company's momentum.
For example, The company announced in July plans to build its first manufacturing facility dedicated solely to electric vehicles in South Korea.
The following month Hyundai announced the IONIQ 6 set a new pre-order sales record of 37,446 in South Korea, breaking a previous record held by the 2021 Ioniq 5.
Hyundai would then celebrate a banner September by recording a 24% rise in sales over the previous year, clearly indicating that chip shortages and supply chain delays were things of the past.
In the third quarter, the company announced that it would begin building electric vehicles in the U.S. at its Georgia Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in 2025. The $5.54 billion facility will create over 8,000 jobs and is suspected to also produce Kia and Genesis brands.
Probably the oddest thing to happen to the company in 2022 was revealed on Tik Tok. A video illustrating how to start Kia and Hyundai model cars built between 2011 and 2021 went viral, causing thefts to skyrocket around the U.S. The situation reached a point where both Kia and Hyundai were named in 15 class-action lawsuits in several states.
The up and downs are all a part of the automotive manufacturing business in this day and age and it's no different for Hyundai, as it navigates a transformation never seen before from gas-powered to electric vehicle production.
Oddly enough, December sales of 70,387 vehicles on home soil were up 15.5% from November, while overseas sales declined by 3.6% over the same period.
Hyundai will ride the strength of its IONIQ 5 2022 sales and successful introduction of the IONIQ 6 into 2023. Together, the two models rang up sales of 100,000 units.
With the utilization of area-specific business strategies, the company is striving to sell 4.32 million cars globally in 2023, including its luxury Genesis brand.
The company also aims to heighten its level of customer service and provide the world's best product to meet their needs. Details of the company's first high-performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N, will be presented in the coming months, joining a lineup that includes the all-new KONA and Hyundai Santa Fe.
Hyundai enjoyed a pretty good year when compared to some other mass-market automotive manufacturers. Recalls involving the electric 2021 KONA for a suspected coolant leak and 2017 and 2018 model year IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ PHEV, to once again replace a faulty relay, among others, seemingly did not stop the company's momentum.
For example, The company announced in July plans to build its first manufacturing facility dedicated solely to electric vehicles in South Korea.
The following month Hyundai announced the IONIQ 6 set a new pre-order sales record of 37,446 in South Korea, breaking a previous record held by the 2021 Ioniq 5.
Hyundai would then celebrate a banner September by recording a 24% rise in sales over the previous year, clearly indicating that chip shortages and supply chain delays were things of the past.
In the third quarter, the company announced that it would begin building electric vehicles in the U.S. at its Georgia Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in 2025. The $5.54 billion facility will create over 8,000 jobs and is suspected to also produce Kia and Genesis brands.
Probably the oddest thing to happen to the company in 2022 was revealed on Tik Tok. A video illustrating how to start Kia and Hyundai model cars built between 2011 and 2021 went viral, causing thefts to skyrocket around the U.S. The situation reached a point where both Kia and Hyundai were named in 15 class-action lawsuits in several states.
The up and downs are all a part of the automotive manufacturing business in this day and age and it's no different for Hyundai, as it navigates a transformation never seen before from gas-powered to electric vehicle production.