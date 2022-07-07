Hyundai Recalls Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq PHEV Again to Replace a Relay

Hyundai Motor America recalled no fewer than 10,575 examples of the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in October 2018. These vehicles were fitted with a relay which has been loosely installed during assembly, a relay that had been subsequently replaced with a better-designed relay.
Somewhat worrying for Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid customers, Hyundai is recalling those very cars again over the very same problem. Back in June 2021, the company received a report of a 2017 model that caught fire after receiving the remedy relay issued for the original safety recall.
Another 2017 model caught fire in November 2021, and one month later, Hyundai Motor America was notified of an additional incident involving a previously remedied car. Adding insult to injury, Hyundai’s North American Quality Center discovered that both vehicles were still equipped with the factory-spec relay. Come March 2022, the company received notice of two additional post-remedy fires. As a result of these incidents, HMA coordinated a survey of remedied vehicles from March to April.
Of the 11 vehicles that were analyzed, four were improperly repaired, bringing the cumulative count of known incidents to nine. Happily for all parties involved, Hyundai isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue. Be that as it may, the South Korean outfit still has to replace no fewer than 10,575 relays stateside. Produced by LS IS CO., the main relay within the power relay assembly bears part number 37583-A8000QQH.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail on August 26th. Dealers, meanwhile, have been instructed to inspect the previously applied remedy and – if necessary - replace the suspect components. “The replacement main relay is produced by a different supplier and ensures a proper connection between the main relay contacts,” highlights Hyundai Motor America, which is exactly the same thing the automaker said last time around.
Affected hybrids were manufactured at the Ulsan assembly plant in South Korea between November 16th, 2016, and August 16th, 2016. As for the plug-in hybrids, make that August 10th, 2017, through August 11th, 2017.
Another 2017 model caught fire in November 2021, and one month later, Hyundai Motor America was notified of an additional incident involving a previously remedied car. Adding insult to injury, Hyundai’s North American Quality Center discovered that both vehicles were still equipped with the factory-spec relay. Come March 2022, the company received notice of two additional post-remedy fires. As a result of these incidents, HMA coordinated a survey of remedied vehicles from March to April.
Of the 11 vehicles that were analyzed, four were improperly repaired, bringing the cumulative count of known incidents to nine. Happily for all parties involved, Hyundai isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue. Be that as it may, the South Korean outfit still has to replace no fewer than 10,575 relays stateside. Produced by LS IS CO., the main relay within the power relay assembly bears part number 37583-A8000QQH.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail on August 26th. Dealers, meanwhile, have been instructed to inspect the previously applied remedy and – if necessary - replace the suspect components. “The replacement main relay is produced by a different supplier and ensures a proper connection between the main relay contacts,” highlights Hyundai Motor America, which is exactly the same thing the automaker said last time around.
Affected hybrids were manufactured at the Ulsan assembly plant in South Korea between November 16th, 2016, and August 16th, 2016. As for the plug-in hybrids, make that August 10th, 2017, through August 11th, 2017.