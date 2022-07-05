Ludacris Celebrates 4th of July With a Drive in His 1993 Acura Legend

Ludacris has proven time and time again that he is deeply loyal to his cars, especially his 1993 Acura Legend. This is why it was the perfect ride for him to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Some celebrities love showing off their expensive possessions, how they switch one car for another and buy the latest model available. But some show that, if you take care of things, they last. For example, actor and podcast host Dax Shephard has had a 1967 Lincoln Continental for 27 years, and Ludacris has declared his love for his 1993 Acura Legend “till the wheels fall off."
And he stands true to his word because the vehicle just featured on the actor/ singer’s Instagram Stories. Ludacris shared a short video of himself driving his Acura Legend through an empty forest road while enjoying a cigar. He added the text: “Happy 4th.”
The vehicle has a 3.2-liter V6 engine under its hood, mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic, rated at 201 horsepower (202 ps) and a maximum torque of 210 lb-ft (285 Nm), with a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
In a previous post shared on his Instagram account, the actor shared a picture of the over 257,000 miles on the clock. He has driven it since because now it displays 258,247 miles (415,608 km).
Just a few weeks ago, Ludacris hopped on social media to give us a glimpse of one of the cars we’ll see in the upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X: a Lotus Emira First Edition.
In his garage, besides the ‘93 Acura Legend, the actor, who is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, owns a Maybach GLS 600 and an AMG G63, but also a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Range Rover Autobiography, and a 2017 Acura NSX.
And he stands true to his word because the vehicle just featured on the actor/ singer’s Instagram Stories. Ludacris shared a short video of himself driving his Acura Legend through an empty forest road while enjoying a cigar. He added the text: “Happy 4th.”
The vehicle has a 3.2-liter V6 engine under its hood, mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic, rated at 201 horsepower (202 ps) and a maximum torque of 210 lb-ft (285 Nm), with a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
In a previous post shared on his Instagram account, the actor shared a picture of the over 257,000 miles on the clock. He has driven it since because now it displays 258,247 miles (415,608 km).
Just a few weeks ago, Ludacris hopped on social media to give us a glimpse of one of the cars we’ll see in the upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X: a Lotus Emira First Edition.
In his garage, besides the ‘93 Acura Legend, the actor, who is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, owns a Maybach GLS 600 and an AMG G63, but also a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Range Rover Autobiography, and a 2017 Acura NSX.