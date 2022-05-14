After Introducing a New Private Jet, Ludacris Goes Back to His 1993 Acura Legend

Some people say, “out with the old, in with the new,” but this doesn’t ring true to rapper Ludacris. As he just bought a new private jet, he posed with his 1993 Acura Legend parked in front of it, which he’s had since before he was famous.
A week ago, Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, received an honorary Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management from Georgia State University, which he attended for two years in the ‘90s.
So, as a graduation gift, he decided to treat himself (and his family) to a new private jet. The actor and rapper shared a short tour of his new aircraft, which comes with a black exterior and plenty of amenities inside. There seem to be three living areas and enough room for at least 14 passengers, without the crew. The airplane isn’t his first, as the Fast & Furious actor previously splashed on a Hawker 700.
But, after introducing his new jet, he also showed that, if you take care of things, they last. We’re talking about his famous 1993 Acura Legend, a car he’s had since 1999, as he posed with it parked in front of his new aircraft. The vehicle has driven him around for over 257,000 miles (405,550 km), according to the readings on the clock, shared in September 2022.
And even though his garage hosts several other newer models, he still drives his old car. The 1993 Acura Legend came with a 3.2-liter V6 engine under its hood, and a top speed rated at about 137 mph (220 kph).
As a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, he also owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a Mercedes-AMG G63, but also a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Range Rover Autobiography, and a 2017 Acura NSX.
In the new set of pictures where he posed with his Acura in front of his new jet, Ludacris wrote in the caption: “The Secret To Flying High, Is To Always Stay Grounded.” And that seems to work wonders for him.
