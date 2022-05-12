Ludacris Treats Himself to Second Private Jet – It's a "Little Graduation Gift"

Graduating is one of the happiest moments of everyone’s life. It’s a true cause of celebration and rapper Ludacris has just received an honorary degree. And that made him treat himself to a new private jet. His second one, let’s not forget.
Ludacris is very down to earth, considering he’s still driving his 1993 Acura Legend that he’s had since before he was famous. But the Fast & Furious actor, who has just received an honorary degree from Georgia State University, Bachelor of Science in Music Management, which he attended for two years in the ‘90s, is far from your regular Joe.
To celebrate the accomplishment, Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, has just treated himself to a new private jet. This isn’t his’ first private jet, though. The rapper and actor previously bought a Hawker 700, which is worth around $20 million.
He introduced the new purchase on Instagram, although he didn’t give details on the brand or model. What we do know from his introductory video is that his new aircraft comes with a black exterior. The rapper also boarded the plane and gave us an exclusive tour of it while singing about his “deluxe apartment in the sky.”
From what we could see, there is a kitchen on board and three living areas. The first one has eight beige leather seats, followed by two sofas that could seat three people each. Further along the cabin, there seemed to be another area that possibly included a bed. Unfortunately, Ludacris didn’t show us that part though. He seemed incredibly excited and captioned the video: “Bought Myself A Little Graduation Gift.”
Fellow celebrities (who own private jets) hopped in the comment section to congratulate the rapper. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote that “This makes me very VERY happy,” and Dwyane Wade also shared a fire emoji. Swizz Beatz also commented: “That boy been had his own jets.” Tyrese, who doesn't own a jet, but whose longtime dream is to own one, wrote: “You KNOW it’s one of my dreams to have my own plane and this is now plane #2 for you. Yeah it’s true my friends are superheroes. Congratulations! Damn CB! You killed on this!”
To celebrate the accomplishment, Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, has just treated himself to a new private jet. This isn’t his’ first private jet, though. The rapper and actor previously bought a Hawker 700, which is worth around $20 million.
He introduced the new purchase on Instagram, although he didn’t give details on the brand or model. What we do know from his introductory video is that his new aircraft comes with a black exterior. The rapper also boarded the plane and gave us an exclusive tour of it while singing about his “deluxe apartment in the sky.”
From what we could see, there is a kitchen on board and three living areas. The first one has eight beige leather seats, followed by two sofas that could seat three people each. Further along the cabin, there seemed to be another area that possibly included a bed. Unfortunately, Ludacris didn’t show us that part though. He seemed incredibly excited and captioned the video: “Bought Myself A Little Graduation Gift.”
Fellow celebrities (who own private jets) hopped in the comment section to congratulate the rapper. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote that “This makes me very VERY happy,” and Dwyane Wade also shared a fire emoji. Swizz Beatz also commented: “That boy been had his own jets.” Tyrese, who doesn't own a jet, but whose longtime dream is to own one, wrote: “You KNOW it’s one of my dreams to have my own plane and this is now plane #2 for you. Yeah it’s true my friends are superheroes. Congratulations! Damn CB! You killed on this!”