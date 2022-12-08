Santa’s Nice List: Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA Team Up for Good Deeds This Christmas

Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA just teamed up for good deeds this Christmas: they went to donate new shoes to children across the country as part of the Season to Shine holiday giving program.
Rapper and actor Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, has been a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz for a few years and their collaboration continues to flourish.
This Christmas, they are teaming up for good deeds as part of the car manufacturer's holiday giving program, Season to Shine, in partnership with nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit and The Ludacris Foundation to deliver shoes to kids in need. Together, they went to deliver more than 500 new pairs of shoes to a school in Atlanta, Georgia.
"I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event," said Ludacris on Wednesday, December 7. "I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I'm thrilled to be part of that."
The Fast & Furious actor continued, “It’s all about giving kids moments that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives. And I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.” He also added that he won't forget this day, either.
The car manufacturer also encouraged its employees nationwide to donate new footwear to Shoes That Fit directly and join the Season to Shine program. "We are thrilled to partner with Shoes That Fit and to have donated sneakers to students across the country - this is a tangible step to ensure children arrive at school with confidence -- prepared to learn, play and succeed," said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We are committed to helping the next generation thrive, and make a lasting contribution to our local communities and beyond."
Thalise Perry, Principal at Miles Intermediate Elementary School, said the surprise on Wednesday was important to the children’s education. "Kicking off the holiday season with a new pair of shoes will give our students the confidence they need to tackle the rest of the school year. We are so grateful to Mercedes for making this happen and bringing holiday cheer to our school."
And Santa sure is taking notes on his Naughty or Nice List. And we know on which side Mercedes-Benz and Ludacris will be.
This Christmas, they are teaming up for good deeds as part of the car manufacturer's holiday giving program, Season to Shine, in partnership with nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit and The Ludacris Foundation to deliver shoes to kids in need. Together, they went to deliver more than 500 new pairs of shoes to a school in Atlanta, Georgia.
"I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event," said Ludacris on Wednesday, December 7. "I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I'm thrilled to be part of that."
The Fast & Furious actor continued, “It’s all about giving kids moments that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives. And I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.” He also added that he won't forget this day, either.
The car manufacturer also encouraged its employees nationwide to donate new footwear to Shoes That Fit directly and join the Season to Shine program. "We are thrilled to partner with Shoes That Fit and to have donated sneakers to students across the country - this is a tangible step to ensure children arrive at school with confidence -- prepared to learn, play and succeed," said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We are committed to helping the next generation thrive, and make a lasting contribution to our local communities and beyond."
Thalise Perry, Principal at Miles Intermediate Elementary School, said the surprise on Wednesday was important to the children’s education. "Kicking off the holiday season with a new pair of shoes will give our students the confidence they need to tackle the rest of the school year. We are so grateful to Mercedes for making this happen and bringing holiday cheer to our school."
And Santa sure is taking notes on his Naughty or Nice List. And we know on which side Mercedes-Benz and Ludacris will be.