LTG 2.0L Turbo Phased Out From Chevrolet Crate Engine Catalog

Introduced by the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac ATS, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that Chevrolet calls LTG is on the chopping block. As far as production models are concerned, only the Malibu and Camaro still use it nowadays. The questions is, why? 5 photos



Chief engineer Al Oppenheiser left Team Camaro for the automaker’s EV program in January 2019, and worse still for the pony car, Well, you can blame the LSY that premiered in the 2019 Cadillac CT6 sedan and XT4 crossover. As opposed to its predecessor, the newcomer prioritizes fuel efficiency with a start/stop system and Active Fuel Management. AFM is General Motors jargon for saving gasoline by shutting off half of the cylinders, rendering the LSY a 1.0-liter under light loads.Turning our attention to the torquier and more powerful LTG , the golden bowtie has discontinued the 2.0-liter turbo from the automaker’s crate engine catalog. No formal announcement was made, but still, Chevrolet has no four-cylinder crate engines to offer at the time of writing.Even resellers such as GM Performance Motor took down the LTG from their websites, leaving transmission, clutch, accessory drive, and a few other upgrades but no engine. A bit of a shame considering that the LTG was developed for longitudinal applications with rear- or all-wheel drive. When it was still around, the 2.0-liter turbo with 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque used to retail at prices ranging from $8,000 to $9,000.In the case of the Camaro, the 1,998-cc engine is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds while the standing quarter-mile is dealt in 14.1 seconds. Not great, but not bad either if you think about it. Speaking of the golden bowtie’s pony car, word has it the nameplate will be shelved in 2022 when the Chevrolet Malibu is also supposed to be discontinued.Chief engineer Al Oppenheiser left Team Camaro for the automaker’sprogram in January 2019, and worse still for the pony car, GM Lansing Grand River is gearing up for EV production. Given that even the Hummer is returning as an electric pickup truck, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the ‘Maro would return in the mid-term future as the e-Camaro.