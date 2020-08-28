Rapid Blue C8 Corvette HTC Looks Fabulous Showing Off Remote Roof Operation

Volkswagen Artisan is a Mobility Device to Conquer Our Streets

As standard, the C8 Corvette features a hardtop that can be removed rather easily and stored in the trunk similarly easy. Chevrolet, however, can do better with the hardtop convertible which features no fewer than six electric motors and a different design for the rear deck. 20 photos



Fast-forward to the 09:45 mark, and you’ll also be treated to the top going up and down at the press of a button. Al, the owner, first demonstrates the hardtop convertible in the car, then Jeremy shows how the roof goes back down remotely. Using the key fob is rather simple: press the unlock button, then press and hold the top down button. That’s it!



When the rear deck is open, you can also admire the moving parts and mechanisms that make the roof go up or down as well as gear wheels, a honeycomb vent, and a removable panel that hides the LT2 small-block V8 from prying eyes. Checking and topping the oil is also done with the deck in this position, which is rather curious in comparison to



As cool as it is, there are two downsides to buying the convertible over the removable hardtop. First of all, the pricing difference is outstanding at $67,795 compared to $59,995 including destination charge. Secondly, the C8 Corvette HTC is a little heavier at 3,647 pounds or 102 pounds more than the coupe, and therefore, not as agile.



The $7,500 question is, which of these two would you take home if you were in the market for a



