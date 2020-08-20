Acura NSX Owner Drives C8 Corvette, Is Rightfully Impressed

Pangea Was a Landmass. Now, It’s a Luxury Expedition Vehicle Made by GXV

We’ve talked about Speed Phenom before. The YouTube vlogger owns a Shelby GT500 and a C8 Corvette , and both cars have been covered extensively so far. This time around, however, the mid-engine sports car from Kentucky meets a high-tech sibling from Ohio. Indeed, it’s the second generation of the NSX! 20 photos



What comes as a bit of a surprise is how much the Acura costs and how close it is on paper compared to the ‘Vette. At the time of writing, the “next-generation supercar” retails at $157,500 and hits 60 miles per hour in approximately 3 seconds. The ¼-mile run and top speed are rated at 11.2 seconds and 191 mph.Moving on to the C8, the Stingray kicks off at $58,900 and the Z51 Performance Package adds $5,000 to the tally. 2.9 seconds to 60 miles per hour, 194 mph without the go-faster upgrades, and 11.2 seconds for the ¼-mile are the specs that matter, and they go to show that the small-block V8 is more than adequate.The big question is, what does someone who owns an NSX think about the first mid-engine Corvette ever? Speed Phenom gave his C8 to Travis for a spin, and as expected, the driving experience is extremely different from the hybrid land missile with three electric motors and a twin-turbo V6 bang in the middle.First things first, Travis thinks “the power takes a little bit of time to come on.” What he actually refers to is the torque, and the Acura excels at this thanks to e-motors that assist the force-fed engine as the revs and the boost build up. “It’s a different car,” said the NSX owner. “It’s stiff when I’m going through the turns, but it’s actually a smooth ride when I’m driving. I don’t know how to explain it.”We all know what’s what. The high-tech suspension that comes standard with the Z51 Performance Package is key to the ride quality of the C8 on the highway and the corner-carving abilities when you feel like pushing it. The verdict? “It feels very solid,” said Travis. His NSX , however, “is easier to drive.”