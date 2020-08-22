It’s Smaller, It’s Less Expensive, and Has Everything You Need for an Expedition

4 This C8 Corvette Looks Amazing With RSC Tuning Duckbill Spoiler

2 Chevrolet Corvette? Wrong! C8 Is Coming to Australia as the “GMSV Corvette”

More on this:

C8 Corvette Headlight Rubs Paint Off the Front Bumper, Dealer Will Fix the Issue

Convertible production is underway, and the 2021 model year is right around the corner. Be that as it may, the C8 Corvette still suffers from pretty awful quality control. This particular example of the breed, for example, has such a tight tolerance for the driver-side headlight that the paint is rubbing off the inside corner of the front bumper. 8 photos



The owner highlights that his post isn’t meant “to rip on the C8. I was simply asking if this is what people have experienced and if GM is fixing the problem.” One phone call and a visit to the dealership later, Brian got his answer. “Dealer is ordering the paint and will fix the issue when it comes in. No questions asked.”



YouTube vloggler Clarence, better known as CGarnerSpeed252, had the same problem on his car. You can check out the damage at the 12:25 mark of the video at the end of this story, and curiously enough, the paint chip is located on a different corner of the bumper's headlight cutout as opposed to the



The thing is, a dealership can only do so much. Take the bumper off, repaint it whole, then put the bumper back on. The solution to this problem, however, lies with



As a brief refresher,



“Is this the problem everyone is complaining about? The headlight corner is ripping off the paint,” said Brian Saunders on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group. “Many C7s had the exact same issue from the factory,” replied Tommy Clark, and Anthony Caggiano said that he “had a similar problem on my Cadillac CTS-V where the taillights chipped off paint and GM wouldn’t cover it.”The owner highlights that his post isn’t meant “to rip on the C8. I was simply asking if this is what people have experienced and if GM is fixing the problem.” One phone call and a visit to the dealership later, Brian got his answer. “Dealer is ordering the paint and will fix the issue when it comes in. No questions asked.”YouTube vloggler Clarence, better known as CGarnerSpeed252, had the same problem on his car. You can check out the damage at the 12:25 mark of the video at the end of this story, and curiously enough, the paint chip is located on a different corner of the bumper's headlight cutout as opposed to the C8 Corvette mentioned earlier.The thing is, a dealership can only do so much. Take the bumper off, repaint it whole, then put the bumper back on. The solution to this problem, however, lies with General Motors . I’m no engineer, but this type of damage has occurred as a result of errors that shouldn’t have passed quality control at the factory in Bowling Green.As a brief refresher, C8 problems also include a frunk that may open while driving, uneven stitching on the dashboard, a leaky transmission, small dots in the paint and a screw that gouges the driver’s door paint, and oddities such as “a self-blowing horn” and “the passenger window going up and down by itself while driving.”