2021 Chevrolet Camaro Configurator Goes Live, Starting Price Is Unchanged

As much as I love the Camaro, the 2021 model year isn’t up to snuff. A new paint color here, an appearance package there, and expanded availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission are the most important changes over the outgoing pony car. 9 photos



Last, but certainly not least, SS models equipped with the 1LE option can be had with the 10-speed transmission over the 8-speeder from the 2020 model year. The package boils down to $7,000 and the automatic adds $1,595 over the stick shift. Before anything, let’s take a swift look at the competition. Ford discontinued the Shelby GT350 series to bring back the Mach 1, the most powerful Mustang to feature the Coyote V8. Dodge, on the other hand, took the best from the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and the Demon to create the no-nonsense Super Stock version.Having said that, Chevy is much obliged to sell the ‘Maro in eight trim levels. The 1LS is the most affordable at $25,000 excluding destination charge and other taxes, sporting a 2.0-liter turbo with 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet on tap along with a six-speed manual. At the other end of the spectrum, the ZL1 kicks off at $63,000 while the convertible body style adds $6,000 to the tally. Opt for the 1LE Track Performance Package, and you’re looking at quite an expensive pony.To make a long story short, pricing for every trim remains unchanged over the 2020 model. Wild Cherry Tintcoat is the name of the only exterior color that’s new for 2021, and it carries a retail price of $495 regardless of trim. This gets us to the Wild Cherry Package 1 and 2, codenamed PDL and PDN in the Camaro ’s order guide.$2,145 is how much the lesser version costs, which required the color mentioned in the previous paragraph and adds fender hash marks, 20-inch polished forged wheels, and premium carpeted floor mats among others. The second package includes all of the above plus a center stripe in silver, black, or black metallic, the second-generation ground effects in Carbon Flash Metallic, black suede knee pads, and a black fuel filler door with a visible carbon-fiber insert in exchange for $5,595.Last, but certainly not least, SS models equipped with the 1LE option can be had with the 10-speed transmission over the 8-speeder from the 2020 model year. The package boils down to $7,000 and the automatic adds $1,595 over the stick shift.