2021 Chevy Suburban Drag Races 2021 Chevy Tahoe, Earth Loses

In a chart of the most pointless drag races possible, this must rank pretty high. And yet, here you are. That's probably because one can watch only so many drag races involving Hellcats, McLarens, or Teslas before they get a bit bored.
We've come to the point where we know the quarter-mile times of most performance-oriented models, so you're rarely surprised with a result. Unless there's some tuning involved or one of the drivers is really bad, you can have a pretty good idea of how things will go down before a wheel is turned.
You can't say that about races such as the one between an old Maybach and a slightly newer BMW 720Li, though. Those are completely unknown quantities, and that's because nobody thought about drag racing them before. For obvious reasons. Even though they packed V12 engines, they were as much at home on the track as a flock of pigeons.
The same can be said about these two contenders. They're not exactly short on power either. Both American SUVs have V8s under their hoods, except one is more potent than the other. Luckily, it's the bigger, heavier vehicle that gets the power advantage, otherwise this whole thing would have been even more ridiculous.
So, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has a 5.3-liter V8 engine good for 355 hp and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) of torque. On a regular car, that would sound pretty impressive, but on something the shape of a brick and the size of an oil tanker, slightly less so. It's also worth pointing out the Chevrolet Tahoe was in the Z71 trim that comes with all-terrain optimized 275/60 Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT tires - not what you want gripping the asphalt during a drag race.
Sharing the track with the Tahoe is the 2021 Suburban - bigger, heavier, but also gruntier. Power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 engine in the shape of 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. With only a couple of hundred pounds separating the two, it'll be interesting to see whether the extra oomph is enough to put the Suburban in front. Hit play, let the race unfold, and block your ears from the sounds of Mother Earth sobbing.
