2021 Chevrolet Camaro “Wild Cherry” Paint and Appearance Package Look Appetizing

As you all know, the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro has recently entered production. Among the newities brought by the new model year, the 10-speed automatic transmission option for the SS 1LE Track Package is joined by two visual upgrades.
Wild Cherry Package is how both are called, designated PDL and PDN in the order guide. GM Authority managed to source a picture of the Camaro in this spec, and from the looks of the car, we’re dealing with the more expensive option of the two.
First and foremost, Wild Cherry Design Package 1 adds Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes, Camaro logo wheel center caps, 20-inch forged wheels with a five-spoke design and polished finish, as well as premium carpeted floor mats with the Camaro logo. RPO code PDL also includes Camaro fender emblems requires the Wild Cherry Tintcoat exterior color, which is also new for the pony’s 2021 model year.
Wild Cherry Design Package 2 includes the contents of the lesser option plus black sueded knee pads, a fuel filler door in black and garnished with carbon fiber, Carbon Flash Metallic second-generation Ground Effects, and a center stripe that starts from the hood, carries over to the roof, and extends over the trunk spoiler.
Pricing information is not known for these packages nor do we know how much Wild Cherry Tintcoat costs, but the order guide confirms which trims are compatible with the visual makeover. To the point, PDL can be had on every ‘Maro except for the LS Coupe, ZL1 Coupe, and ZL1 Convertible while PDN is reserved for the 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS grades. Of course, prospective customers can opt for Wild Cherry Tintcoat as a standalone option, independent from the visual packages.
Introduced for the 2016 model year, the Gen 6 bested the Ford Mustang for 2017 with the arrival of the ZL1. The supercharged Camaro, however, played second fiddle to Hellcat muscle cars from Dodge and it was also trumped by the Blue Oval with the Shelby GT500. At the time of writing, it’s not known if the Golden Bowtie plans to rival the Blue Oval and Dodge in terms of horsepower and torque ratings.
