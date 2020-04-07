Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing

3 2018 Chevy Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Launched, Is Available for COPO Camaro Too

1 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS Gets Shock Look, LT1 Joins the Range as LT- SS Blend

More on this:

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Order Guide Confirms 10-Speed Auto for the Camaro SS 1LE

Introduced for the 2016 model year and then redesigned for 2019, the Camaro Gen 6 enters 2021 with a few more changes in store. First and foremost, the 8-speed automatic can be paired to the four-cylinder turbo while the 10-speed automatic can be specified with the 3.6-liter V6 and both versions of the small-block V8 with the 1LE Track Performance Package. 14 photos



The LT1 trim level can be spruced up with the RS and Redline Edition options, and across the board, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The 2SS and 3LT further sweeten the deal with wireless charging, a feature that was previously limited to the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE Track Performance Package.



Even though the order guide doesn’t list any pricing information for the 2021 model, we do know that



LTG buyers can expect 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement and a turbocharger. The LGX cranks out a beefier 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque from 3.6 liters, and the LT1 levels up to 455 horsepower in addition to 455 pound-feet of torque. Strap a supercharger on top of the small-block V8, and you’re looking at 650 horsepower as well as 650 pound-feet of torque.



RPO code NPP stands for dual-mode exhaust, and this option isn’t available for the four-pot engine. Only the V6 and V8s can be specified with it, and for the 2020 model year, the NPP provides a more aggressive sound for the not-so-princely price of $995. Coming courtesy of the GM Fleet Order Guide, the order guide for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro lists these transmissions under the RPO code of MX0. The Camaro SS with the 1LE performance package and 10-speeder translates to a different final-drive ratio, a shorter 2:85:1 as opposed to the 2.77:1 of the lesser ‘Maro SS.The LT1 trim level can be spruced up with the RS and Redline Edition options, and across the board, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The 2SS and 3LT further sweeten the deal with wireless charging, a feature that was previously limited to the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE Track Performance Package.Even though the order guide doesn’t list any pricing information for the 2021 model, we do know that Chevy is saying goodbye to the Insignia as well as Shock and Steel packages. On the visual front, the Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green finishes are discontinued in favor of the newly available Wild Cherry Tintcoat.LTG buyers can expect 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement and a turbocharger. The LGX cranks out a beefier 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque from 3.6 liters, and the LT1 levels up to 455 horsepower in addition to 455 pound-feet of torque. Strap a supercharger on top of the small-block V8, and you’re looking at 650 horsepower as well as 650 pound-feet of torque.RPO code NPP stands for dual-mode exhaust, and this option isn’t available for the four-pot engine. Only the V6 and V8s can be specified with it, and for the 2020 model year, the NPP provides a more aggressive sound for the not-so-princely price of $995.

Download attachment: 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Order Guide (PDF)