Chevrolet’s Geneva Concept Is A Camaro 1LE In Disguise

The sixth-generation Camaro is a huge success for the golden bowtie. And the GM Alpha platform on which it rides, well, that allowed Chevy to integrate the 1LE performance package for the V6-powered model.
Only available in the United States, the 1LE is also available for the V8-powered SS and the mind-boggling ZL1. In Europe, though, Chevy has yet to offer the 1LE. At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, however, the so-called Camaro Track Concept is the name of things to come for the Old Continent. At heart, this is a Euro-spec SS 1LE in concept car put-on.

Chevrolet refers to it as a concept, but the automaker also let it slip that the go-faster parts exhibited at the Swiss show will become available in European markets where the Camaro is sold “in the near future.” Common sense suggests late summer 2017 will see the European version of the 1LE pack go official.

The show car, which blinds you with a brilliant green paint job and black decals on the hood and roof, hides the LT1 naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 under its hood, which is somewhat anticlimactic. Not the engine per se, but the fact that Europe doesn’t get the V6-powered model. Like Ford does with the Mustang, here Chevy offers only the LTG and LT1 mills.

Chevrolet’s Geneva concept further boasts FE4 suspension that rides 30-mm lower than standard, magnetic dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, better brakes coming courtesy of Brembo, dual-mode exhaust, and additional cooling for the engine, tranny, and differential.

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar rubber isn’t there only for show, but to enable the Camaro Concept to exceed 1G in terms of lateral acceleration. As for the interior, Recaro seats and suede knee pads are indicators that this thing is pretty capable in the corners. Aluminum pedals and a flat-bottomed steering wheel round off the cabin’s race-inspired goodies.

For reference, the 1LE performance package costs $6,500 in the U.S. in the case of the Camaro SS. At current exchange rates, it translates to just under €6,200.
