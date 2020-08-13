Luxury and Killer Speed Never Looked as Balanced as on the Predator

If you don’t know anything about Feadship, allow me to introduce you to their work. Their forefathers have been building ships since the 1800s but under the name Feadship only since the 1940s. Upon showcasing their work at the 1951 New York Boat Show, the name Feadship secured its place as one of the leading luxury yacht builders.
The Predator is one of the offsprings of this shipyard. Coming in at 238 ft 10 in. (72.8 m) in length, it feels massive and has enough room for some of the most luxuriously prepared interior we’ve ever seen. She is the first build of her kind for the shipyard with an axe-bow like the Aqueous but is considered one of their quietest and fast works. With a name like Predator it better be. But I wonder if she’s faster than the SS18.
A steel hull creates the entire basis for the floating vessel, and an aluminum superstructure makes sure everything is durable and weight balanced. Seeing her glide across the water just bring such a satisfying feeling. The axe-like hull cuts through the water perfectly and doesn’t move the vessel one bit. There's only one word to describe it, sleek.
Enough of that exterior. I promised luxury! And luxury is what we’ll see.
Inside, Bannenberg Designs, now Bannenberg & Rowell Designs, gave the killer exterior a complete and utter contrast. If you’ve never seen an interior by Bannenberg before, I invite you to feast your eyes and delectate your imagination if you don’t have the money for something like this.
The interior spaces are huge. Imagine lounging or dining areas the size of school classrooms. Bedrooms and suites size matching that of resorts. Afterall, it is a super yacht. All this space houses only one master room and two guest rooms, meaning that the rest of the ship is for entertainment purposes or crew. I think the crew it is. The Predator comes with a team of 18 members to take care of you and your guests needs, so 10 crew cabins fill some of its free space.
Furnishings complement the use of wood by bringing pastel tones to leathers, satins, and cottons. Some metal accents here and there help snap you out of the wooden craze you’ll be in. Fully equipped his and hers bathrooms covered in marble and further balanced with wood keep true to the color pallet and feel of the rest of the interior. It’s this level of work that Bannenberg & Rowell Designs are known for. But that interior also extends somewhat to the outside. You'll also find an outdoor dining space on one of the decks.
The propulsion comes from four MTU 5793 hp engines that push the ship to a cruising speed of 20 knots and a max speed of 28 knots, keeping true to its predatorial name. But not as fast as the tiny SS18
