I Nova Yacht Just Got a $4 Million Price Drop - Got $23.5 Million?

Ice class hulls are ships that can break through ice. These hulls are usually reinforced and shaped a bit differently in order to safely navigate through frozen lakes, seas and oceans.
Built in 2013, the I Nova is considered a hatchling, barely learning how to fly. Yachts and ships such as these have been sold in turn-key condition even after 50 years from the build completion date. So you shouldn’t be worried about any sort of condition issues. But if you have doubts, it had its first complete five-year survey back in 2018.
The interior is styled by award-winning Italian designer Cristiano Gatto. His design studio has completed and delivered 187 projects, and is currently working on 23 more.
“Yacht design is at the forefront of what I do but by virtue of my experience as a sculptor I approach each and every project as a sculpture,” says Gatto about his work. “With the overall design in mind but refining it to the smallest detail.”
Large open spaces offer enough room for lounging around and basically do nothing but relax. A cocktail lounge furnished with an open bar leads to the formal dining room area, where seating is available for all guests on board.
Inside, the vessel can house 14 guests in six cabins, while the owner's suite is spread out over two decks. The guest rooms are furnished with wood paneling and custom leather accents. Guests can be accommodated in one of three types of guestrooms, twin, double, or the VIP. The interior design, however, offers each guestroom a private bathroom, something that isn’t always found on such vessels. It’s just Gatto at his best.
The owner's area occupies the main deck of the Nova and is a full-beam suite, meaning it’s as wide as the ship, and is accessed by means of a private lobby. This cabin is filled with natural light and offers a spa-style bathroom with his and hers dressing rooms. A private staircase gives the owner access to a lounge and study on the upper deck.
The entire interior is spread out over five decks plus a tank deck. The main one also includes a large interior space with seating and access to the beach deck below. On the upper deck you’ll find the vessel’s toys and tenders, but this area can also be transformed into a dance floor. And the observation deck includes an outdoor gym and spa overlooking the waters.
Imagine this for a second. You wake up, grab a cup of coffee, throw on a pair of sweats and a hoodie and start your way to the outdoor gym. The weather shows a chilly 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) and there’s frost on the treadmill. You brush it off and climb on. Before you power it on, you look around. With a smile on your face you see snow-covered mountains and dark blue waters surround the vessel. Over the intercom the captain announces you’ll be breaking through a frozen path between two mountain ridges in two hours. Everyone, get your cameras ready.
And you know you will make it through due to the two MTU 16V 2000 M70 engines. The ship's propeller, sea-chest, rudder, steering gear and cooling system all meet ABS DO Ice Class requirements.
Got the cash?
Built in 2013, the I Nova is considered a hatchling, barely learning how to fly. Yachts and ships such as these have been sold in turn-key condition even after 50 years from the build completion date. So you shouldn’t be worried about any sort of condition issues. But if you have doubts, it had its first complete five-year survey back in 2018.
The interior is styled by award-winning Italian designer Cristiano Gatto. His design studio has completed and delivered 187 projects, and is currently working on 23 more.
“Yacht design is at the forefront of what I do but by virtue of my experience as a sculptor I approach each and every project as a sculpture,” says Gatto about his work. “With the overall design in mind but refining it to the smallest detail.”
Large open spaces offer enough room for lounging around and basically do nothing but relax. A cocktail lounge furnished with an open bar leads to the formal dining room area, where seating is available for all guests on board.
Inside, the vessel can house 14 guests in six cabins, while the owner's suite is spread out over two decks. The guest rooms are furnished with wood paneling and custom leather accents. Guests can be accommodated in one of three types of guestrooms, twin, double, or the VIP. The interior design, however, offers each guestroom a private bathroom, something that isn’t always found on such vessels. It’s just Gatto at his best.
The owner's area occupies the main deck of the Nova and is a full-beam suite, meaning it’s as wide as the ship, and is accessed by means of a private lobby. This cabin is filled with natural light and offers a spa-style bathroom with his and hers dressing rooms. A private staircase gives the owner access to a lounge and study on the upper deck.
The entire interior is spread out over five decks plus a tank deck. The main one also includes a large interior space with seating and access to the beach deck below. On the upper deck you’ll find the vessel’s toys and tenders, but this area can also be transformed into a dance floor. And the observation deck includes an outdoor gym and spa overlooking the waters.
Imagine this for a second. You wake up, grab a cup of coffee, throw on a pair of sweats and a hoodie and start your way to the outdoor gym. The weather shows a chilly 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) and there’s frost on the treadmill. You brush it off and climb on. Before you power it on, you look around. With a smile on your face you see snow-covered mountains and dark blue waters surround the vessel. Over the intercom the captain announces you’ll be breaking through a frozen path between two mountain ridges in two hours. Everyone, get your cameras ready.
And you know you will make it through due to the two MTU 16V 2000 M70 engines. The ship's propeller, sea-chest, rudder, steering gear and cooling system all meet ABS DO Ice Class requirements.
Got the cash?